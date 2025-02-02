For A Perfect Steak Marinade Every Time, You Need 4 Components

To remember the correct proportions of oils and acids (the first two components in your marinade), think a half of a half — that is, you should start with ½ cup of oil per pound of meat. The measurement of the acids should be half of that. In other words, if you have ½ cup of oil, then you'll have ¼ cup of acid. Further, a full half of the marinade should consist of oil and the rest of the ingredients should be proportionate to that.

The fat in the oil moves the salts and other seasonings through the meat. It also infuses the meat with moisture. And of course, cooking oils bring their own flavor profiles to the marinade. Your marinade will taste slightly different if you make it from safflower oil (neutral flavor) versus a premium virgin olive oil (stronger flavor). So keep that in mind when you're choosing an oil.

The same can be said of the acids you use in your marinade. It'll taste different if you use lemon juice as the primary acid as opposed to apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar. However, the acids in your marinade do more than make it taste good. Many cuts of meat have tough connective tissues running throughout them. The acids break those down, but too much is detrimental to the meat. While the half-of-half rule still applies to an extent, it's okay to be more conservative with this. If the mix isn't strong enough, you can always add more later. Subtracting the extra, however, is a different story.