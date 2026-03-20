The Aldi Beef Cut That Gives You A Steakhouse-Style Dinner At Home
Restaurant steaks sure do know how to trick our taste buds. If you're up for the challenge of creating your own steakhouse-style dinner at home, you might want to run to Aldi. The chain has a beef cut that does the job perfectly, and it only costs about $10 for 10 ounces. The USDA Choice Applewood Bacon Wrapped Top Sirloin comes in two pieces per package, which are already seasoned and tenderized, so it has the bases covered. The applewood bacon wrap introduces a sweet-and-savory combination, while the sirloin provides a succulent — all while being lean — bite that feels quite indulgent. Considered one of the highest-quality beef you can buy at Aldi, the surprisingly affordable package might be what you're looking for in your next meal.
A quick grill or a short time in the air fryer makes for an easy meal with this one. That said, some people online didn't find the air fryer technique to be apt, and instead recommended putting it in the slow cooker for a more tender finish. So, it might take a bit of trial and error to figure out a technique that works for you. Despite its pre-seasoned factor, a few folks take it up a notch by adding their own take, including steak seasoning — which you can also find at Aldi for a dollar — to introduce a deeper layer of flavor. It seems that a lot of Aldi fans are quite satisfied with this product, though there are a few who are not. Does it really turn into a letdown? Let's look into it further.
What people think about the USDA Choice Applewood Bacon Wrapped Top Sirloin
People online seem to have divisive opinions about the sirloin, and it seems like either you love it or hate it. In some cases, the bacon addition seems to be not the most desirable portion, while the meat itself receives praise. Purists might have a hard time enjoying the piece, as the flavors of the sirloin and the bacon are very much intertwined, so it can confuse some folks who are looking for that pure, meaty flavor. A few online users were also disappointed about its size once fully cooked. That said, it's not that bad for the price. If you're worried about not feeling fully satisfied after your meal, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to stretch your meals further.
Meanwhile, the toughness is a problem for some people, whereas others find it tender, so you might really need a slow cooker to save the day. Ultimately, if you're the type who has to try something at least once to see what the fuss is about, you'll enjoy making a meal out of this. However, if you want a sure thing, it's best to stick to a reliable alternative, like a different cut, but hey, don't knock it until you've tried it.