The Aldi Beef Cut That Gives You A Steakhouse-Style Dinner At Home

Restaurant steaks sure do know how to trick our taste buds. If you're up for the challenge of creating your own steakhouse-style dinner at home, you might want to run to Aldi. The chain has a beef cut that does the job perfectly, and it only costs about $10 for 10 ounces. The USDA Choice Applewood Bacon Wrapped Top Sirloin comes in two pieces per package, which are already seasoned and tenderized, so it has the bases covered. The applewood bacon wrap introduces a sweet-and-savory combination, while the sirloin provides a succulent — all while being lean — bite that feels quite indulgent. Considered one of the highest-quality beef you can buy at Aldi, the surprisingly affordable package might be what you're looking for in your next meal.

A quick grill or a short time in the air fryer makes for an easy meal with this one. That said, some people online didn't find the air fryer technique to be apt, and instead recommended putting it in the slow cooker for a more tender finish. So, it might take a bit of trial and error to figure out a technique that works for you. Despite its pre-seasoned factor, a few folks take it up a notch by adding their own take, including steak seasoning — which you can also find at Aldi for a dollar — to introduce a deeper layer of flavor. It seems that a lot of Aldi fans are quite satisfied with this product, though there are a few who are not. Does it really turn into a letdown? Let's look into it further.