The Steak Cut That Absolutely Needs To Be Bacon-Wrapped. (You'll Thank Us Later)

Bacon makes everything better — and while steak might seem perfect on its own, there is one cut of steak that absolutely benefits from a bacon addition. Beef filets, which are cut from the tenderloin, are among the premium cuts of beef, and they're the ideal choice to receive a decadent bacon treatment. It's practically a match made in heaven. Filets are a rich cut of steak, but they're a lean cut without a lot of extra fat to enhance the flavor and make the meat extra tender. Wrapping a filet in bacon with all its beautifully marbled fat is the perfect way to add extra flavor — as the fat on the bacon renders, that rich, salty goodness melts into the meat, making it juicier, more tender, and loaded with extra taste.

Filets are the perfect compact size for a single piece of bacon to wrap around. You can easily secure the bacon in place with a toothpick or a piece of butcher twine. If your bacon is too long and overlaps, go ahead and cut it (and save it for a delicious side dish, like a pot of bacony mashed potatoes. Too much overlap and the inside layer might end up soggy and undercooked instead of nice and crispy. You'll want to avoid thick-cut bacon for the same reason — it will be harder to render the fat enough to get a nice crispy cook on the bacon without overcooking the steak.