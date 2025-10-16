The Steak Cut That Absolutely Needs To Be Bacon-Wrapped. (You'll Thank Us Later)
Bacon makes everything better — and while steak might seem perfect on its own, there is one cut of steak that absolutely benefits from a bacon addition. Beef filets, which are cut from the tenderloin, are among the premium cuts of beef, and they're the ideal choice to receive a decadent bacon treatment. It's practically a match made in heaven. Filets are a rich cut of steak, but they're a lean cut without a lot of extra fat to enhance the flavor and make the meat extra tender. Wrapping a filet in bacon with all its beautifully marbled fat is the perfect way to add extra flavor — as the fat on the bacon renders, that rich, salty goodness melts into the meat, making it juicier, more tender, and loaded with extra taste.
Filets are the perfect compact size for a single piece of bacon to wrap around. You can easily secure the bacon in place with a toothpick or a piece of butcher twine. If your bacon is too long and overlaps, go ahead and cut it (and save it for a delicious side dish, like a pot of bacony mashed potatoes. Too much overlap and the inside layer might end up soggy and undercooked instead of nice and crispy. You'll want to avoid thick-cut bacon for the same reason — it will be harder to render the fat enough to get a nice crispy cook on the bacon without overcooking the steak.
Take it to the next level
A filet is one of the cuts of beef you should always buy. Even when prepared on its own, it is a decadent treat — but wrap it in bacon, and it's next-level, especially if you top it with butter. If you want to take that steak a step further, you can add a dollop of blue cheese sauce on top, because bacon and blue cheese are an irresistible combination! Experimenting with different types of bacon, like applewood smoked or maple bacon, will also impart more flavor to your steak so you'll have the perfect combination of smokiness along with the saltiness of the bacon.
When it comes to pairing your steak with sides, keep in mind the richness of your main dish and balance it out with something complementary. French fries may not sound classy enough to accompany an expensive cut of steak, but there is a reason steak frites (it's okay if you prefer steak with steak fries) appears on the menus of fine dining establishments everywhere — the two are meant to be together like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The two not only give you a variety of textures, but between the richness of the steak and bacon alongside the mild taste of the potatoes, you have flavors that perfectly complement each other.