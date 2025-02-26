That Zesty, Herb-Packed Sauce You Love Also Doubles As A Marinade

When there's chimichurri on the table, you know you're in for a treat. The zesty, herbaceous mixture loaded with garlic, parsley, oregano, and onion may hail from Argentina, but it deserves a place on plates across the world. Similar to salsa verde or zhoug, chimichurri is a bright green sauce that combines fresh herbs with olive oil and something acidic, usually red wine vinegar or citrus. With a pop of salt and red pepper flakes, it's spicy, tangy, and flavor-packed — perfect for brightening up savory, umami-forward dishes like next-level grilled steak, vegetables, and even some high-melting point cheeses like feta, halloumi, or paneer.

While chimichurri works perfectly well as a condiment and has a strong enough flavor profile to elevate pretty much any vegetable or cut of meat, its true power lies in being a dual threat. By using it as a marinade in addition to serving it as a sauce on the side, you can more effectively impart the salty, piquant, herb-packed flavor you know and love into your meats and other foods.

Chimichurri's sharpness is what makes it such an ideal marinade. The salt and acidic ingredients in the mix tenderize foods by breaking down their proteins. When whipping up a batch, the trick is to be bold with your seasonings and generous with the vinegar or citrus juice — it all comes together with surprisingly little effort.