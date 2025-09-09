8 Foods That Were Once Seen As Cheap But Now Cost A Small Fortune

The increase in grocery prices over the past few years has made people much more conscious of how prices on previously cheap items have crept up. But this isn't the first time that prices on food have soared, and while inflationary periods sometimes cool off while incomes catch up and supplies stabilize, that's not always a given. Some foods soar in price and then stay there, especially when those foods' supply chains and reputations change.

When supplies of a food dwindle, or when demand for a food skyrockets thanks to a new fad, the price is usually going to go up even if that food was once one of the most abundant and cheapest items around. Sometimes these changes have become so well-established that finding out a luxury food once used to be cheap is a surprise. Other times, however, the increase in prices is recent and an unfortunate shock for anyone who remembers how inexpensive and affordable the food used to be. These foods in particular stand out for once being cheap, but now costing a small fortune.