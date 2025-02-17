What Kinds Of Steaks Does Aldi Sell?

Aldi might be the cheapest grocery store in America, but it's filled with quality essentials that you'll be hard-pressed to find at a more affordable price. Among these are some of the most flavorful steak cuts you can enjoy without breaking your budget.

When shopping at Aldi, you can expect to find ribeye, both thick and thin cut, eye of round, top round, top sirloin, and petite sirloin steaks. The store also carries skirt steak, cubed steak, grass-fed strip steak, sirloin tip, and shaved steak. There's also Cattlemen's Ranch bacon-wrapped chuck filets, but these are one of the few cuts of beef to avoid at Aldi because the bacon is often lackluster. You'd be better off buying a pack of bacon at Aldi and wrapping your own filets.

Many of the steaks Aldi offers are Black Angus, save for the thin-sliced ribeye, grass-fed strip, and shaved steak. What's unique about Black Angus is that it's notably more tender than some other types of beef, thanks to the marbling it's known for. So long as you know how to cook different steak cuts properly, you can coax a lot of flavor out of Aldi's steaks, all without making your wallet weep.