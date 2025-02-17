What Kinds Of Steaks Does Aldi Sell?
Aldi might be the cheapest grocery store in America, but it's filled with quality essentials that you'll be hard-pressed to find at a more affordable price. Among these are some of the most flavorful steak cuts you can enjoy without breaking your budget.
When shopping at Aldi, you can expect to find ribeye, both thick and thin cut, eye of round, top round, top sirloin, and petite sirloin steaks. The store also carries skirt steak, cubed steak, grass-fed strip steak, sirloin tip, and shaved steak. There's also Cattlemen's Ranch bacon-wrapped chuck filets, but these are one of the few cuts of beef to avoid at Aldi because the bacon is often lackluster. You'd be better off buying a pack of bacon at Aldi and wrapping your own filets.
Many of the steaks Aldi offers are Black Angus, save for the thin-sliced ribeye, grass-fed strip, and shaved steak. What's unique about Black Angus is that it's notably more tender than some other types of beef, thanks to the marbling it's known for. So long as you know how to cook different steak cuts properly, you can coax a lot of flavor out of Aldi's steaks, all without making your wallet weep.
How Aldi's steaks compare to other stores
While the quality of the steaks at Aldi isn't in question, we wanted to know how they stacked up pricewise when compared to other low-cost grocers. For this, we compared the prices of ribeye and strip steaks at Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Walmart to see which is the best bargain.
For ribeyes, Aldi and Trader Joe's were tied in price, offering a single steak for $14.99 per pound. On the other hand, Walmart has more options to choose from, but its single steak options come in between $16 to nearly $20 per pound. When it comes to strip steaks, Aldi's grass-fed strip steaks cost $11.49 per pound and come in a two-pack. At Trader Joe's, you can find strip steaks for $13.99 per pound, but they're sold one per package. Likewise, Walmart offers a two-pack of strip steaks for $13.97 per pound. In terms of price, Aldi and Trader Joe's are pretty even if you consider the cost of other groceries you might pick up. Walmart has much more variety, but often, the prices are a bit more expensive.
Ultimately, if you're already shopping at Aldi, there's no reason to go elsewhere for a quality steak. However, if Walmart is your primary grocer, it might be worth checking out your local Aldi if you want to save a few bucks. That said, prices constantly fluctuate, and stores often have special sales, so if you're a diehard bargain hunter, it can be worth checking ads for your local stores to compare steak prices before heading out to shop.