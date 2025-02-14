Why You Should Always Choose The Thicker Steak
For something that can theoretically be prepared in a matter of minutes with little more than salt and pepper, steak sure can seem complicated. With all the nuanced differences between a chateaubriand and a filet mignon, the actual government guidance on what separates a T-bone from a porterhouse, and so many common grilling mistakes, you might as well just make a hamburger. Just kidding: Burgers are easy to mess up, too!
However, there is one super simple visual signal that might provide some insurance against some home-cooked steak mishaps. Thicker steaks are more forgiving than their thinner counterparts. Thin cuts will just cook up way too quickly, rendering away most of their flavorful fat and moisture, leaving you with flat, floppy shoe leather that even Charlie Chaplin would have passed on. You'd practically need a magic wand to get them to a perfect medium rare. Those thinner "sizzle" or "minute" steaks are also less likely to have much marbling to begin with, so you're starting from behind before they even hit the pan. Not only will thicker cuts often be fattier, but their relative mass provides a better margin for error once you turn on the heat.
Thicker steaks that won't sap your budget
Something like a big, juicy 2-inch ribeye can luxuriate in a hot cast iron pan for a relatively roomy five minutes, transfer to the oven for several more, and still finish to a lovely, medium rare, mauve doneness. That nice, lingering cooking time also allows the steak to gently reach its ideal tenderness. But, of course, it isn't cheap.
We know, we know, those skinnier steaks can be attractive because they're usually the cheapest options. Saving money, especially on some ordinary weeknight dinner, is always appealing. And they can be great in things like sandwiches, fajitas, or anywhere the beef is an ingredient, rather than the main event.
However, for steak nights or special occasions, you might want to spend a little more. You don't even necessarily have to go full ribeye or the like. You can get a somewhat more affordable cut like a Denver steak for less, and, at about an inch, it's still decently denser than those sizzlers. And that little bit of additional cash also buys you a little more time to properly execute something like a simple, but very flavorful, butter baste.