Why You Should Always Choose The Thicker Steak

Something like a big, juicy 2-inch ribeye can luxuriate in a hot cast iron pan for a relatively roomy five minutes, transfer to the oven for several more, and still finish to a lovely, medium rare, mauve doneness. That nice, lingering cooking time also allows the steak to gently reach its ideal tenderness. But, of course, it isn't cheap.

We know, we know, those skinnier steaks can be attractive because they're usually the cheapest options. Saving money, especially on some ordinary weeknight dinner, is always appealing. And they can be great in things like sandwiches, fajitas, or anywhere the beef is an ingredient, rather than the main event.

However, for steak nights or special occasions, you might want to spend a little more. You don't even necessarily have to go full ribeye or the like. You can get a somewhat more affordable cut like a Denver steak for less, and, at about an inch, it's still decently denser than those sizzlers. And that little bit of additional cash also buys you a little more time to properly execute something like a simple, but very flavorful, butter baste.