Aldi offers a multitude of quality beef products, but with so many choices, it may be difficult to know which grades will suit your cooking needs. The highest grade of beef at Aldi is USDA Choice, which is considered a reliable grade that will turn out juicy and tender when you know how to cook it.

The top beef grades are USDA Prime, Choice, and Select, determined by the maturity of the cow and the amount of fat marbling in the meat, which will affect the beef's flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. Prime grade beef is typically found in restaurants, hotels, and in select stores, often at a higher price. Choice cuts are often the go-to meat grade for home chefs and can be enjoyed as a less expensive, yet consistently flavorful option.

Many of the cuts of meat that we recommend buying at Aldi are Choice grade. Aldi is one of the least expensive grocery stores in the United States, and it may surprise you that Aldi is also considered one of the grocery store chains with the highest quality meat departments, especially for purchasing beef at lower prices. By not having an on-site butcher, and using efficient packaging, Aldi can offer lower prices on beef while offering consistent quality. Knowing how to cook Choice beef will help you prepare delectable beef dishes.