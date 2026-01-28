What's The Highest Quality Beef You Can Buy At Aldi?
Aldi offers a multitude of quality beef products, but with so many choices, it may be difficult to know which grades will suit your cooking needs. The highest grade of beef at Aldi is USDA Choice, which is considered a reliable grade that will turn out juicy and tender when you know how to cook it.
The top beef grades are USDA Prime, Choice, and Select, determined by the maturity of the cow and the amount of fat marbling in the meat, which will affect the beef's flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. Prime grade beef is typically found in restaurants, hotels, and in select stores, often at a higher price. Choice cuts are often the go-to meat grade for home chefs and can be enjoyed as a less expensive, yet consistently flavorful option.
Many of the cuts of meat that we recommend buying at Aldi are Choice grade. Aldi is one of the least expensive grocery stores in the United States, and it may surprise you that Aldi is also considered one of the grocery store chains with the highest quality meat departments, especially for purchasing beef at lower prices. By not having an on-site butcher, and using efficient packaging, Aldi can offer lower prices on beef while offering consistent quality. Knowing how to cook Choice beef will help you prepare delectable beef dishes.
Choosing and cooking Aldi choice beef
You can choose from a wide variety of cuts including Black Angus Choice boneless strip steak ($13.79 per pound), skirt steak ($10.99 per pound), boneless top round steak ($7.69 per pound), boneless ribeye ($14.79 per pound), and numerous roasts and ground beef varieties. (Prices listed are as of January 2026.) To cook Choice-grade beef, use dry-heat cooking techniques such as broiling, grilling, and pan frying for the more tender cuts, including steaks and roasts. If you'd like to make a restaurant-quality ribeye steak at home using USDA Choice ribeye steak, you can use a seasoning blend on the outside of the steak and sear it over medium-high heat on a skillet or a grill.
You can also use dry-heat methods for the less tender Choice cuts if you don't overcook them, such as searing a steak over high heat quickly, using a meat thermometer to gauge the internal temperature, and letting the meat rest to finish cooking. These cuts are also perfect for braising, which involves browning the meat, then cooking it in a small amount of liquid for a longer period for ultimate tenderness. If you're cooking an Aldi Choice top round steak cut, for example, you can braise it or marinate it to achieve the best results. USDA Choice beef strikes a nice balance between high quality, versatility, and price. With all these Aldi beef varieties available for your table, you have numerous options for creating a winning dish.