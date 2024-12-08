Why Is It Called A New York Strip Steak?

In a city that's as storied as New York, you come to expect everything associated with it — including the food — to have some intriguing legend behind it. There were the fights over H&H Bagels and Ray's pizza, the rules at Soup Kitchen International that became so strict they inspired an episode of "Seinfeld," and Joey Chestnut getting booted from Nathan's annual hot dog-eating contest. So you wouldn't have been alone if you anticipated some saga behind the name of the strip steak named after the city, the New York strip. The story — at least the one most people accept as the true one — is a lot simpler than the name implies. The New York strip got its name when the nearly 200-year-old steakhouse Delmonico's simply called it that on its menu.

The cut comes from the short loin at the top of the cow, an area that is soft and tender. The meat can be very juicy and the chef Jacques Pepin says it is his favorite steak. It often goes by other names including Delmonico steak, strip loin, club steak, ambassador steak, or Kansas City strip. That last moniker is the one that causes the most debate, with many saying they are one and the same and others pointing to several differences between the New York and Kansas City strips.