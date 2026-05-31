We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fajitas are a Tex-Mex staple, a staple that we might consider a more modern culinary creation —especially with so many fajita varieties available on so many menus. The original concept of the humble fajita dates back several decades, when South Texas ranch workers used whatever scraps of beef they were given to make a meal of (often the tougher, less desirable beef cuts). Those beef cuts were typically skirt or flank steaks, marinated and grilled to tenderized perfection — not so far off to how we might enjoy fajitas in present day.

In this sizzling steak fajitas recipe, I wanted to merge the modern with the historic for a tried-and-true, classic final product. For the modern consumer, I made sure to include the usual accompaniments of bell peppers and onions, served sizzling in cast iron. To honor the historic elements of this dish, I opted for a thoroughly marinated skirt steak with an almost crackling sear.

I specifically chose a carne asada marinade for this recipe — that acidic combination of citrus juice and vinegar quickly tenderizes, allowing for the aromatic components of garlic, cumin, coriander, and chili powder to thoroughly infuse. I also picked my favorite combination of fajita toppers: grated cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cilantro for tasty tortilla fodder.