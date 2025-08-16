Our Classic Cowboy Butter Recipe Will Elevate Any Steak

Even though making cowboy butter is simple, there are a few tips that will ensure a delicious outcome and easy preparation. To start with, the temperature of the butter is very important. If it is too cold, it will be impossible to blend, and if it's too soft it will be greasy and will start to break down. Secondly, we are using fresh herbs here which are critical to the bright and vibrant taste of cowboy butter. Dried herbs just won't give you the same flavor. If you are worried about the cowboy butter being too spicy, you can omit or cut back on the red pepper flakes. It helps to add it in increments, because if you add too much up front, the batch could be ruined if you are sensitive to spicy heat.

For rolling up the log, parchment paper works best because it doesn't stick to itself. If you don't have that on hand and want to use plastic wrap, form the log on a cutting board, then transfer to the plastic wrap to roll up. If you try and form it on plastic wrap, the wrap will stick together and become hard to work with. To freeze the cowboy butter, place the wrapped log in a freezer-safe resealable bag and it will be fine for up to two months.