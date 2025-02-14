14 Common Marinating Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Steak

Anyone who has ever made steak knows marinating is a crucial step toward a delicious outcome. However, if done wrong, you could cause more harm than good — and unfortunately, most marinating mistakes aren't just easy to make, they're actually fairly common, too. Before diving into these potential mishaps, helpful to understand why marinating your steak is so important in the first place. We turned to two pros for their guidance — Eric Gruber, Executive Chef of Horn & Cantle, and Chef Kai Chase – who were eager to share their thoughts on why marinating is a must.

"Marinating isn't just seasoning; it's an opportunity to build flavor and finesse," says Gruber during an exclusive chat with Chowhound. "Done right, it transforms good meat into something unforgettable." Chase agrees, noting that the best marinades are a perfect blend of herbs, spices, and aromatics combined with a flavorful, acidic liquid such as vinegar, citrus juice, soy sauce, or wine. "These ingredients infuse the steak with additional flavors, complement the natural flavors of the meat," she adds.

On paper, this all sounds simple enough, but what can go wrong during the steak marinating process? As it turns out, quite a lot.