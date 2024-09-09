Store-Bought Guacamole, Ranked Worst To Best

Homemade guacamole is delicious but requires ingredients, preparation, and specialized storage. The last thing that I want to do is spend money on everything that's needed, chop it all up, mix it to perfection, and then watch as the guac begins to turn brown almost immediately. And that's not to mention the time and trouble you go through to find a perfectly ripe avocado! Fortunately, you can pick up an equally tasty store-bought guacamole to save yourself some work and many come in single-serving containers that reduce browning. With many chains making their own, either fresh in-store or with a signature label, there are plenty of options to get tasty guac at home. But which ones are the best and which ones are better to skip?

Great guacamole has creamy avocado as its base and plenty of flavor thanks to the addition of garlic and onion. Some blends add extras like tomatoes, herbs, and even peppers for an extra kick. I tested different brands to see which had a nice blend of ingredients and a creamy consistency. Guacamole with chunks of avocado and easy-to-open individual containers got special mention, since those features make store-bought guacamole even more convenient and delicious. Some of my favorite guacamoles were store-specific, but I also made note of which options were easy to find, because convenience and availability are another top criteria in my household of guacamole-loving kids.