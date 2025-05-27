Ina Garten's Favorite Weeknight Dinner Is A Classic, And It Only Takes 30 Minutes To Make

The Barefoot Contessa's terrific preparation will truly only take about half an hour to finish, barring any unforeseen circumstances. And you can even shave off a few more minutes, as well as a little counter space, with one tiny but highly divisive ingredient swap. Mayo haters look away: You can skip the eggs and flour to brush, dip, or otherwise slather the chicken with mayonnaise, instead, for a very similar effect. This will also save you from having to clean a third dish. You can even bake the bird in the oven instead of the stovetop. Around 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit will probably tack on some time versus the few minutes required for frying your chicken on each side, but it's passive time that you can spend prepping Ina Garten's simple, elegant apple tart for dessert instead of laboring over the range.

Finely diced garlic will also give your breaded chicken a major flavor boost in either case. Provided you don't render it down to a paste, it'll stir in nicely with the bread crumb and Parmesan mix. A few shakes of crushed red pepper also bring a perky flavor, but leave a few breasts plain if you're serving the heat-averse. Once you've added either or any version of these modified plates to your take on Garten's 10 recipe rule, the time will fly even faster each time you make it.