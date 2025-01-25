The Best Technique For Stir-Frying Veggies So They Stay Crisp

Your market-fresh stir-fried veggies practically explode with the flavors of the season provided that you have the 411 on how to cook them correctly. The secret to achieving this is no secret at all. Rather, it's all about approaching your stir-frying tasks methodically and logically.

For your first stir-frying hack, cut your vegetables into small, uniform pieces. Doing this ensures that all the veggies in the pan reach the desired level of doneness at roughly the same time. There's a caveat to this rule, however. You should follow an order of operations of sorts, meaning that you also must put the veggies in the pan in a sequence that accounts for each vegetable's hardness level. Carrots, broccoli, and other hard veggies require more cooking time than your average handful of spinach or bok choy. Vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms fall somewhere in the middle. Throw the hardest veggies into the wok first.

If you're cooking proteins like chicken, shrimp, or tofu along with the vegetables, you'll use a similar approach. Since these items tend to be on the softer side, they'll go into the wok in the latter stages of cooking, around the same time that the soft vegetables go into the mix.