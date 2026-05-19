The Forgotten Wendy's Burger Fans Agree Deserves A Revival: 'I Still Think About This Burger 15 Years Later'

Wendy's still sells the original Baconator. It includes two of the square patties that began as Wendy's marketing scheme, the titular bacon, American cheese, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted bun. It is more likely than not that your nearest location will carry jalapeños, as the peppers are prominent across a few of Wendy's options. Simply adding them to your standard Baconator will get you a long way toward recreating the spicy Baconator. But not all the way.

It will probably be a little harder to track down a Wendy's location that can swap a Baconator's American cheese for pepper jack. The zippy sliced dairy has been known to appear on limited-time offerings like 2025's Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich, but it does not seem to hold a permanent place. Neither does the chipotle ranch sauce that some press clips from 2008 list among the spicy Baconator's ingredients. So you'll need a little bit of the DIY spirit to bring the spicy Baconator into the present decade. The cheese is easy enough: Buy a pack of pepper jack, ask that Wendy's hold the American and layer it on yourself. The sauce is about one percent harder. You can just spice up any store-bought ranch you have with chipotle sauce, and even control the intensity via how much or little you add. There are also plenty of chipotle ranches on the market, but your ingredients will be more versatile in the long run if you take the extra time to mix them yourself. Who knows what throwback snack they might help you recreate next?