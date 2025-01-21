McDonald's McChicken Vs McCrispy: What's The Difference?

The iconic McDonald's menu is currently sporting two different types of chicken sandwiches, and while the repetitive "Mc" naming process of the fast food establishment's menu items is a staple of the restaurant, the difference between the two sandwiches may get a little confusing for those who don't visit McDonald's often. Especially in a fast-paced drive-thru during the lunch rush, carefully reading the ingredients of a McChicken and a McCrispy is probably not on a customer's radar. Instead, they will most likely go with whatever sounds more familiar.

Some passive McDonald's eaters may also wonder how different a McChicken can be from a McCrispy, given that they both look like average chicken sandwiches upon inspection of the menu's photos. Well, the two chicken entrées actually don't share any ingredients (besides chicken, of course). Despite sporting a similar name, the two sandwiches are unique and made fresh for very different taste buds for a cheap price.