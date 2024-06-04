The Spicy Secret Ingredient Your Mayo Needs For Better, Bolder Sandwiches

If you're looking to spice up your lunch but want to branch out from tabasco sauce, Calabrian chilis have been an especially hot ingredient lately. Celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay love Calabrian chilis, often choosing them over other spicy peppers for his dishes on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay." Despite being a fancy ingredient that often finds its ways into complex Italian pasta dishes, Calabrian chili paste is easy to find and you can use it to make your very own spicy mayonnaise.

Calabrian chilis go great with the condiment, a rather opposite ingredient. Tangy, smooth mayo and subtly powerful hot peppers combine to create a creamy, spicy orange condiment that can keep a sandwich from being too dry and too dull. You can add Calabrian chili paste to homemade mayo if you're making it, or mix it with store-bought stuff, and consider tossing in some lemon juice to give it some extra brightness. Or toss in some vinegar and garlic, and you've essentially created an aioli. Calabrian chili peppers can have quite a kick, but the mayonnaise tempers it without drowning the flavors out.