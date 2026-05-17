The Spicy Wendy's Packet More People Need To Know About

According to a post on the r/Wendys subreddit from an apparent employee of the restaurant, fans of the Hot Chili Seasoning ask for it when ordering many other menu items in addition to the chili — sandwiches, fries, nuggets, you name it. Some people add it to spicy chicken sandwiches and Baconators, and another person even called it life changing. Apparently, adding it to your Taco Bell burrito can help to recreate the chain's beloved, now-unavailable Chili Cheese Burrito. One guy on Reddit wrote a heartfelt thank you post to a Wendy's employee who once gave him a whole bag of Hot Chili Seasoning. This is despite the fact that some fans have reported being told by Wendy's employees that there is only a two packet maximum allowed to be given out.

While Wendy's chili is sold in grocery stores (as are many other chain restaurant condiments), unfortunately the Hot Chili Seasoning is not (though fans wish it was). Packets of it are even sold in bulk on eBay, or you could beg for someone to sell it to you on Reddit, like some desperate fans have done. There are copycat recipes you could try, but fans warn that they simply don't cut it (but do note that the main flavor is paprika, possibly with sugar and vinegar added in). As for now, we're all going to have to (try to) stock up on Hot Chili Seasoning packets when actually visiting Wendy's (while being respectful, of course — and not arguing if that alleged two-packet maximum is enforced).