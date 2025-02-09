The Unique Cooking Method That Makes Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches So Good

Chick-fil-A might have the slowest fast food drive-thru, but it's because they're frequently busy. With cars wrapping around the building in a rush, staff must work against the clock to put out orders. An efficient workflow ensures that your chicken sandwich arrives hot and ready, regardless of how long you've waited. Much of this credit goes to one handy piece of kitchen equipment: a pressure fryer.

Not to be confused with an Instant Pot-style pressure cooker, a pressure fryer is a specialized type of deep fryer that comes with a lid. It cooks food by lowering it into a vat of oil and frying at high heat. The big difference is that pressure fryers heat food faster than deep fryers. According to Henny Penny, the manufacturer of Chick-fil-A's pressure fryers, this method reduces the heat time by 10% to 30% — quicker than both deep frying and air frying.

For the chicken to fry thoroughly, its water content must reach a boiling point. The pressure fryer's lid creates a tight seal where a pressure of around 12 psi increases that boiling point from 212 degrees Fahrenheit to around 240 degrees Fahrenheit. To put it simply, the juices inside the Chick-fil-A sandwich cook faster without losing moisture or flavor.