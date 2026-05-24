Where To Find The Best Detroit-Style Pizza Across The US
You can find numerous types of pizza across the United States, but many would argue that one of the most craveable is Detroit-style pizza. Created at Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria in East Detroit in 1946, this distinctive square pizza features a thick crust that's crispy on the outside, airy on the inside, and topped with plenty of cheese and sauce. It's having a major moment right now, popping up at pizzerias across the country, and some spots in particular are absolutely killing it with their DSP.
There are a few things that make Detroit-style pizza unique. For one, the crust is stretched into a deep square or rectangular-shaped steel pan. It's then covered with buttery Wisconsin brick cheese and tomato sauce is ladled on. As the pizza cooks, the cheese releases fats that help create those beautiful caramelized edges. And although DSP doesn't necessarily need any toppings other than the cheese and sauce, some pizzerias go all out with an array of tasty items.
To find out which restaurants across the U.S. truly excel at creating delectable Detroit-style pies, we looked at a combination of customer reviews and accolades from respected institutions. We took note of the spots that regularly get called out for serving up slices that are flavorful, perfectly cooked, and memorable. Based on the fanfare these spots get, this is where you can expect to find some of the best Detroit-style pizza in the U.S.
1. Loui's Pizza in Detroit, Michigan
Step inside Loui's Pizza and you'll find yourself in a cozy spot that one reviewer described on Facebook as "a time capsule back to 1978." Chianti bottles hang from the ceiling, fairy lights twinkle over the bar, and there are plenty of red accents. But what you're really here for is the Detroit-style pizza that some say is the absolute best in the city. It comes loaded with ample amounts of cheese and sauce, and as the reviewer commented, "The edges are both crunchy and melt in your mouth."
At Loui's, you can opt for a classic DSP with just cheese and tomato sauce or add toppings like pepperoni, mushroom, onions, and green peppers. There are also not-so-classic options like the Hawaiian and BBQ Chicken. Just be warned that the slices are seriously hefty, so you may only be able to make it through one or two. But as one Reddit user put it, "It's phenomenal and it just means more meals of phenomenal pizza."
https://www.facebook.com/louispizza
(248) 547-1711
23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
2. Jay's Artisan Pizza in Kenmore, New York
Named after founder Jay Langfelder, Jay's Artisan Pizza opened in 2017 and started out serving just Neapolitan pizzas. When Detroit-style pizzas made it onto the menu, they were a huge hit, and they're now permanent menu items. To say that people love them would be an understatement. In fact, the restaurant earned the attention of 50 Top Pizza, placing fourth in the United States and 14th in the world in 2025 for its expertly executed pies.
The Detroit-style pizzas at Jay's feature thick crusts that food blogger Pizza Quixote described as, "Airy and light inside, yet crunchy and fried on the bottom, with that signature frico edge that crackles like a potato chip." As for the toppings, you can go easy with the Plain Cheese or the Red Top, which features cheese, sauce, and cup-and-char pepperoni. You can also try interesting creations like The Jerk with jerk chicken, mango, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
2872 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217
3. MOTO Pizza in multiple locations
When MOTO Pizza opened in 2021, it made huge waves for its Detroit-style pizza featuring sourdough crust and unique toppings. Today, there are numerous locations, including one at T-Mobile Park that made our list of must-try baseball stadium foods. MOTO's co-founder Lee Kindell also cleaned up at this year's Las Vegas World Pizza Championships, earning second place in the Pan Division and first place for the Detroit Subdivision.
For many diners, it's the fun toppings that really set MOTO apart. One reviewer said on Instagram, "Moto Pizza has such mind boggling flavors (Filipino-inspired, seafood, etc.) on amazingly thick and chewy but crispy Detroit-style pizza." Take for example the Crab! pizza with Dungeness crab and dill or the Beef Adobo with beef adobo, pickled cabbage, and kimchi. Other fun toppings include lechon kawali (Filipino pork belly), calamansi lime sauce, spicy shrimp, and yellow pepper sauce. All flavors come in two sizes: Solo with two thick slices or Shareable with four slices.
Multiple locations
4. DTown Pizzeria in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles has no shortage of pizzerias, including tons of spots where you can grab a New York-style slice. But if it's Detroit-style pizza you're after, many say DTown Pizzeria is the best. In fact, some say it's their favorite pizza of all time. Owner Ryan Ososky has won multiple championships, including Pizza Maker of the Year Championship at the 2025 International Pizza Expo. At DTown, he creates a variety of classic Detroit-style pies with red sauce, no red sauce, and even vegan versions.
According to many diners, Ososky and his team have the DSP crust nailed down perfectly. One fan said on Reddit, "The crust/base of the pizza is phenomenal. It's light, bouncy, and has a great chew while the outer edges are super crispy and crunchy." Plus, you can go as classic or as creative as you like with the toppings. Beyond just cheese and sauce, you can add items like confit garlic, meatballs, charred pineapple, and pickled jalapeños.
https://www.dtownpizzeria.com/
(323) 378-5785
8424 Santa Monica Blvd Ste. D, West Hollywood, CA 90069
5. Michigan & Trumbull in Detroit, Michigan
Michigan & Trumbull consistently earns rave reviews for its Detroit-style pizza. In fact, the spot took the top place for Michigan in our round-up of the best pizza in every state. Diners praise everything from the fluffy crust with its wonderfully crispy edges to the flavor-packed sauce, and the perfect ratio of toppings. A reporter for the Detroit Metro Times even said, "It's one of the best pizzas I've ever eaten."
People also love how creative Michigan & Trumbull gets with its toppings. If you're in the mood for a red sauce creation, you can try something like the Long Drive Home with vodka sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, sausage, and banana peppers. Then again, if it's a white pizza you're after, the Farnsworth Funghi gets great reviews for its mix of mozzarella, whipped goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, arugula, and garlic oil. There are also vegan options on offer, and you can request gluten-free crust and dairy-free cheese.
https://www.michigantrumbullpizza.com/
(313) 637-4992
1331 Holden St #100, Detroit, MI 48202
6. Paulie Gee's in multiple locations
Paulie Gee's is a small chain with restaurants in several cities, some of which serve up Detroit-style pizzas that the chain calls "Squares" (or "Logan Squares" in Chicago). They deviate a bit from the classic DSP formula in that they feature cheddar and mozzarella instead of Wisconsin brick cheese. But for many diners, that's what makes them so good. A reviewer on TikTok said, "This crust was addicting. A little bit chewier or softer than the Detroit-style pizza I've had up in Detroit ... I wanted to eat every piece."
Classic toppings for Paulie Gee's Squares include cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni, but you can also branch out with fun toppings like burrata, hot honey, shaved garlic, and goat cheese. And if you happen to be at the Chicago location, you can try the pizza that won the U.S. Pizza Cup a few years back. It features white cheddar, mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni cups, bacon jam, ricotta, basil, and hot honey.
Multiple locations
7. Blue Pan in Denver, Colorado
If you're in the Denver area and craving a taste of the Motor City, Blue Pan has you covered with a wide array of Detroit-style pizzas. Diners say that the chain not only not only gets the style down pat, but that it's also some of the best pizza you'll find in the city. As one Reddit user said, "I realize the absurdity of presenting Denver's best pizza as Detroit-style pizza lol but I've not had better pizza here."
If you decide to build your own Detroit pie at Blue Pan, there are tons of toppings to choose from, including thick or thin-cut pepperoni, Genoa salami, Kalamata olives, white anchovies, and Calabrian chiles. But many say you would be remiss to pass up the chance to try the Brooklyn Bridge, one of the pizzas Guy Fieri tried on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It features cupping pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped garlic, Pecorino Romano, and perfectly piped florets of New York ricotta. "Maybe the best pizza I have ever had," said a fan on Reddit.
Multiple locations
8. Square Pizza Co. in San Diego, California
Square Pizza Co. owner Frederico Santos recently came out on top at the 2026 International Pizza Expo, placing first in the Non-Traditional category and second in the Pizza Maker of the Year challenge for his Detroit-style pies. However, San Diego locals already knew that his pies are out of this world. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "Their square pizzas are SO crispy on the edges, but soft inside. They have cheese spilling over the crust which makes for the perfect crunch and flavor."
There are numerous DSP flavors to choose from at Square Pizza Co., most of which are finished with generous ribbons of red sauce and a dusting of oregano and Parmesan cheese. Toppings include sausage, cupping pepperoni, ricotta, artichokes, and banana peppers. There are also several pizzas that swap the red sauce for barbecue sauce, hot sauce, or ranch, and include toppings like chicken, bacon, and jalapeño. The spot also offers gluten-free crust and vegan-friendly toppings.
Multiple locations
9. Volo Craft Pizza in Swampscott, Massachusetts
When the Paone family decided to get into the DSP game, they enlisted the help of the now-late Shawn Randazzo, a championship pizza maker who developed a program to teach people the art of making authentic Detroit-style pizza. The Paones opened Volo Craft Pizza in 2017, and it's wildly popular today for its great selection of red and white pies featuring tasty toppings like soppressata salami, eggplant, cremini mushrooms, and creamy ricotta.
The Detroit-style pizzas at Volo consistently impress diners, with many commenting on how the edges are perfectly crispy and golden and the sauce tastes homemade. A reviewer on Instagram said, "The sauce is one of the best I've ever had and closest to my family's Sunday sauce." In addition, many comment on the fresh-tasting toppings and the generous amount of cheese. As another reviewer said in an Instagram post, "The cheese pull with each slice was insane."
(781) 584-6055
152 Humphrey St, Swampscott, MA 01907
10. Buddy's Pizza in multiple locations
No list of legendary DSP pizzerias would be complete without a mention of Buddy's Pizza, as this was the spot where the Detroit-style pizza craze started back in the 1940s. Owners Gus and Anna Guerra created the pizza using a dough recipe from Anna's Sicilian mother and steel pans they borrowed from automotive companies. Today, Buddy's is a much-loved local chain with multiple locations across Michigan.
The menu at Buddy's features a great mix of classic and modern offerings. Purists can opt for the Detroiter with Wisconsin brick cheese, pepperoni, tomato basil sauce, Parmesan, and a Sicilian spice blend. If you want something a bit more avant garde, try The Henry Ford with ground beef, bacon, and bleu cheese or the Greektown with feta, spinach, dill, and garlic Parmesan dressing. According to many diners, you can't really go wrong here. "One of the top pizzas I've ever had in my life," said one reviewer in a Facebook Reel. "That crust is immaculately crisp."
Multiple locations
11. Bookie's Pizza in Santa Cruz, California
Bookie's Pizza began as a pop-up during the pandemic and now it's transitioned into a brick and mortar pizzeria that serves what some say are the best Detroit-style pizzas on the West Coast. The motto is "inauthentic Detroit-style pizza," and it alludes to the fact that the owner Todd Parker and his team use locally sourced ingredients to make creative pies. Each pie also sports its own unique sauce.
Although they may not all be conventional, Bookie's pies do stay true to the DSP format in that they're square with pillowy crusts and loaded with cheese. And as one reviewer said on Instagram, "That cheese caramelizes right up the edges of the pan and gives you this insane, crunchy bite that'll ruin all other pizzas for you." But in addition to the usual toppings like red sauce and cup pepperoni, you can also get pies with combos like chanterelles and sunchokes, broccoli and stracciatella, and cauliflower and vadouvan curry.
1315 Water St, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
12. Sharpies Pizza & Cocktails in Chicago, Illinois
In a city that's renowned for its iconic deep-dish pizzas and tavern-style pizza joints, some Chicago pizzerias stand out for doing things a little bit differently. Case in point is Sharpies Pizza & Cocktails, a space-themed spot where the focus is on Detroit-style pies. Sidle up to the bar and you can grab a cocktail like the Jedi Mind Trick and tuck into pizzas with quirky names like the Sweet & Salty Space Candy and Sausage Singularity.
If it's classic DSP flavors you're going for, the Moon Walk "1969" is a popular choice adorned with generous amounts of cheese and red sauce. But there are also interesting flavor combos, like the above-mentioned Sweet & Salty Space Candy that features bacon, pineapple, goat cheese, pickled red onion, and sweet and spicy sambal. No matter which pie you choose, diners say you're in for a treat. "It is the best Detroit style I've had in the city without question," said one fan on Reddit.
https://www.sharpiespizza.com/
(312) 772-2368
1721 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
13. Palazzo di Pizza in Royal Oak, Michigan
Ask Detroit locals where to find the best Detroit-style pizza, and Palazzo di Pizza will inevitably come up. Co-owner Robert Cummings and his family learned the ins and outs of DSP from legendary Detroit-style pizza maker Shawn Randazzo, who just happened to be Cummings' cousin. Diners say this takeout spot makes some seriously good pies, and it's even made the 50 Top Pizza Slice list twice.
Palazzo di Pizza allows you to create your own pizza with items like cup-and-char pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, olives, and basil pesto. There are also specialty pizzas on offer, like the Hot Honey Ricotta-Roni, Nashville Hot Chicken, and Spicy Sausage and Peppers. Folks have overwhelmingly good things to say about everything from the crispy edges to the fluffy middle and tasty toppings. A Reddit user summed up a sentiment that numerous diners share, stating, "Palazzo di Pizza is some of the best pizza I've ever had."
(855) 233-7872
1220 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
14. Ace's Pizza in multiple locations in New York
Ace's Pizza is famous for its Detroit-style pizza, as well its retro vibes. Grab a seat at one of the tables and you can play Nintendo 64 and board games as you sip on an Ace's Perfect Pilsner and demolish thick, puffy slices of pizza laden with sauce and cheese. A reviewer on Instagram said, "The aesthetic alone is a 10/10 before a single pizza even hits the table. But Ace's backs it up with some of the best Detroit style pizza in NYC."
Popular pies at Ace's include the straightforward Cheese pizza with gooey brick cheese, mozzarella, and stripes of vibrant red sauce. If you want to kick up the heat, you can opt for the Hot Burrata or the Pepper Trio with jalapeños, green peppers, sweetie drop cherry peppers, and a chili honey drizzle. You can also create your own pie with toppings like ricotta, caramelized onion, sausage, and Spam. Ace's even has vegan options with non-dairy cheese.
https://www.acespizzaspot.com/
Multiple locations
15. My Friend Derek's in Seattle, Washington
Seattle foodies often call My Friend Derek's a true hidden gem. It began as an underground pizza pop-up and now operates out of a cozy spot in Tangletown. The menu is small with just a few Detroit-style pizzas and light bites, but many people don't mind the small selection because they say the pizzas are spot-on. It even earned the stamp of approval from chef and food writer and J. Kenji López-Alt, who posted on Instagram, "It's FANTASTIC Detroit style pizza in Seattle."
If you want a good representation of classic DSP flavors, the Plain Jane is a good place to start. You get a pillowy crust with edges reminiscent of frico (Italian fried cheese) and a pliable layer of gooey cheese and tangy sauce. The specials change regularly, but can include combos like chicken, bacon, pickled onion, gorgonzola, and garlic crema. Just keep in mind that the pizzas are only available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and seats are limited.
2108 N 55th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Methodology
Detroit-style pizza is really taking off across the United States, so narrowing down the best spots to get it was no easy task. We started by looking at awards and accolades from events like the World Pizza Championships and the 50 Top Pizza list. From there, we delved into customer reviews on a wide array of platforms, including Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. We only looked at reviews from within the past year and only included spots where the general consensus is that the DSP is downright delicious with great flavor, expert execution, and top-notch ingredients.