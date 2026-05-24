Where To Find The Best Detroit-Style Pizza Across The US

You can find numerous types of pizza across the United States, but many would argue that one of the most craveable is Detroit-style pizza. Created at Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria in East Detroit in 1946, this distinctive square pizza features a thick crust that's crispy on the outside, airy on the inside, and topped with plenty of cheese and sauce. It's having a major moment right now, popping up at pizzerias across the country, and some spots in particular are absolutely killing it with their DSP.

There are a few things that make Detroit-style pizza unique. For one, the crust is stretched into a deep square or rectangular-shaped steel pan. It's then covered with buttery Wisconsin brick cheese and tomato sauce is ladled on. As the pizza cooks, the cheese releases fats that help create those beautiful caramelized edges. And although DSP doesn't necessarily need any toppings other than the cheese and sauce, some pizzerias go all out with an array of tasty items.

To find out which restaurants across the U.S. truly excel at creating delectable Detroit-style pies, we looked at a combination of customer reviews and accolades from respected institutions. We took note of the spots that regularly get called out for serving up slices that are flavorful, perfectly cooked, and memorable. Based on the fanfare these spots get, this is where you can expect to find some of the best Detroit-style pizza in the U.S.