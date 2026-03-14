The 8 Best Tavern-Style Pizza Joints In Chicago

Having spent most of my life in Chicago, I've lived, studied, worked, and played all over the city grid. As a thin crust pizza junkie who eats it roughly once a week, I've consumed plenty of tavern-style pizza at a lot of different joints in my 50-plus years, so I consider myself a connoisseur, if not a credentialed expert on the subject. And since a Chicagoan never forgoes an opportunity to blow hot air (see origin of the nickname Windy City), I agreed to take on the very serious task of choosing the eight best tavern-style pizza joints in Chicago.

Although tourists typically associate Chicago with deep dish pizza, we natives know thin crust has always been where it's at. With origins in Chicago blue collar bars, where owners learned that cheap, shareable food attracted and kept drinkers in their watering holes, tavern-style pizza features cracker-like dough, zippy tomato sauce, greasy cheese, and minimal toppings. It's cut into squares, rather than triangles, making utensils, plates, and even napkins optional (pro tip: lick your fingers or use your softball shirt).

To compile this list, I scoured newspaper and magazine reviews, culinary authorities, and social media recommendations. Taking note of the places mentioned most often, and more specifically the ones that received emphatic praise for having the 'best' tavern-style pizza in the city, I cross-referenced with friends and family, and drew from personal experience to generate this definitive list.