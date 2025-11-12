The 8 Best Deep Dish Pizzas In Chicago, Hands-Down
If you live in Chicagoland or have ever visited the Windy City, you have likely had the opportunity to sample the local delicacy known as deep dish pizza. Unlike a classic New York-style pizza, which has a thin, crisp crust that is easy to fold in half and stuff in your mouth, a classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza is characterized by a slightly thicker crust that is piled nearly 2 inches high from the bottom up, starting with the cheese and toppings and finishing with a hefty layer of sauce.
While there are certainly plenty of places you can stop at for a slice, or rather a hunk, of deep dish pizza, some of these stand out above the rest. Ask any local for their favorite, and you are likely to hear a heated debate over who has the best sauce, crust, or sausage and why. That said, there are some patterns that will emerge and a few heavy-hitters that are likely to land toward the top of any Chicagoan's list.
As a professional chef, pizza aficionado, and someone who has called Illinois my home for the last two decades, I have eaten my fair share of deep dish pizza in the Windy City and have some very strong opinions on the matter. I have included my top picks along with some that are highly rated by critics and diners alike across the internet and social media. Read on to discover the best deep dish pizzas in Chicago, hands down.
1. Burt's Place
When it comes to deep dish pizza legends, few can hold a candle to the late Burt Katz of the iconic Burt's Place. Located in the suburb of Morton Grove, Illinois, Burt's Place originally opened its doors in 1989. From the get-go, Burt's Place became a local favorite, but it wasn't until it was discovered by deep dish skeptic celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain that the restaurant achieved national attention. The late chef had a deep hatred for this genre of pie, famously calling it a "Midwestern mutation of pizza." It wasn't until trying Burt's pie that he finally understood what the hype was about.
But Bourdain was not alone; Burt's Place has garnered hundreds of reviews across various platforms and has sparked lengthy debates on discussion boards regarding which pie flavor reigns supreme. One Redditor even went so far as to call it "god-tier pizza," which is high praise indeed.
What sets Burt's Place apart from other Chicago deep dish pizza joints is the crust. The focaccia-like crust develops a distinctive caramelized, crunchy exterior that perfectly encases the toppings. Among its more popular combinations of toppings is the sausage and giardiniera, which are well-balanced by the slightly sweeter sauce.
(847) 965-7997
8541 Ferris Ave, Morton Grove, Illinois 60053
2. Lou Malnati's
Lou Malnati's has been serving up what I consider to be the best deep dish pizza in Chicago since it first opened its doors in 1971. It is the place I always bring friends or family to when they first visit the city and want a taste of authentic, old-school deep dish pizza. But, don't just take my word for it, Lou Malnati's is among the favorite pizza chains of celebrity chefs, like the late Anne Burrell, and has been featured by countless media outlets, including Eater, USA Today, and the Chicago Tribune.
What sets Lou Malnati's apart from the rest is the pie-like, flaky, buttery, crisp crust that is not overly doughy or heavy, a chief complaint I often have with many of the deep dish pies across the city. It is typically topped with a hefty layer of slightly spicy sausage that is a proprietary blend made solely for the chain.
The sauce itself is produced from scratch using California vine-ripened tomatoes. It is lightly acidic, yet sweet enough to allow for the sausage to shine. Lastly, Lou Malnati's uses fresh mozzarella that it has sourced from the same dairy for more than 40 years. Perhaps the best way to describe the pizza at Lou Malnati's is as pizza in a quiche-like delivery format. Despite its heft, it doesn't leave you feeling weighed down, and it is well-balanced.
Multiple Locations.
3. Giordano's
Its tagline is "Italian born. Chicago raised." Its pizza is the stuff of legends, literally. Giordano's is perhaps an oddity in the world of deep dish pizza, in that it isn't exactly a classic deep dish per se, but rather something known as stuffed pizza. The recipe for this stuffed pizza originated with Mama Giordano in the small town of Torino, Italy, nearly 200 years ago, and was brought to the Windy City by Efren and Joseph Boglio, who opened Giordano's in 1974. Since then, the chain has been included in "best of" lists for deep dish pizzas in media outlets across the country, including Eater, the New York Times, and the Chicago Tribune.
What really sets Giordano's apart from the others is the signature stuffed-crust technique. The first layer of crust is donned with fresh mozzarella and toppings. These are covered by a second layer of crust upon which the sauce is spread. The whole thing bakes to crisp perfection. Though each slice is a hefty, gooey portion that may challenge even those with the heartiest appetites, the result is something quite unique compared to other pies in the city. These pies are so popular, in fact, that they have even made their way to none other than Costco, where you can purchase a 3-pack of frozen Giordano's pizzas for $90 a pop, a price tag that may shock those who aren't intimately familiar with the chain.
Multiple locations.
4. Pequod's Pizza
Before Burt's Place, Burt Katz opened Pequod's Pizza in Morton Grove, Illinois, in 1971. The place was an instant hit and has remained a mainstay of Chicagoans ever since. For those who may recognize the name Pequod's, but aren't sure why, you may have heard it mentioned on none other than the hit FX series "The Bear." It has also been featured by a number of other media outlets, including USA Today, Eater, the Food Network, and more.
Pequod's claim to fame is its infamous crust. While not to everyone's liking, those of us who have a penchant for caramelized cheese cannot get enough of this distinctive crust. This pan pizza is lined with dough that is donned with rings of cheese that are tucked gently under the edges. As the pizza bakes, the cheese and crust meld, producing an almost blackened edge that is fluffy, crunchy, and crispy all at once. It's a pizza that may require a knife and fork to eat properly, and that's part of its appeal.
The sauce is also a revelation, slightly spicy, yet sweet. It is the perfect counterbalance to basic ingredients like sausage, pepperoni, and giardiniera. For those wanting a taste of Pequod's at a price that won't break the bank and size that won't require an afternoon siesta, individual-sized pan pizzas are available.
Multiple Locations.
5. Labriola Ristorante
In 2014, restaurateur and master baker Rich Labriola opened the doors to his namesake restaurant, Labriola Ristorante. Located just off Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile, Labriola Ristorante is a full-service Italian restaurant that has garnered critical acclaim for its deep dish pizza. It has been featured in media outlets from Eater and Family Destinations Guide to ABC7 Chicago and the BBC.
The key to Labriola's award-winning deep dish pizza is the crust, which Rich Labriola perfected over the course of his many years as the "Chief Dough Boy" of The Labriola Baking Company. His techniques fuse French, Italian, and German breadmaking methods, isolating the best qualities of each.
The crust for the iconic pizza served at Labriola Ristorante is made from dough that is fermented for several days, which yields a light, airy texture and allows it to maintain its perkiness even after it is loaded down with toppings. Before it is baked, the dough is infused with corn oil, and the pizza pan is lined with cornmeal for extra crunch. Lastly, cheese is added to the edges of the crust to give the final pie that caramelized, almost blackened quality that makes deep dish so delectable.
(312) 955-3100
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60611
6. Bartoli's
Established in 2013, Bartoli's Pizzeria is the brainchild of Brian Tondryk, grandson of Fred Bartoli of Gino's East fame. Tondryk took his family legacy and ran with it, developing his own take on deep dish pizza that has attracted throngs of fans in its own right. "Why Da Best," as Bartoli's Pizzeria's website puts it? Every pie is hand-crafted using the freshest local ingredients.
The crust is a nice balance of crispy and chewy, producing a distinctive mouthfeel compared with other deep dish pies across the city. The housemade sauce is spicy, yet flavorful, and the cheese is never added sparingly, producing a delightful pull with every slice. Though there are several pies to choose from, the Bartoli's Chicago Classic, featuring savory Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, is a staple for a reason.
In many ways, Bartoli's Pizzeria has the finesse that Gino's East never did in my humble opinion, making it a pie that this chef craves on the regular. But don't take my word for it. The list of accolades Bartoli's Pizzeria has garnered is quite staggering. It has been named the best deep dish pizza by several media outlets, including Eater Chicago, USA Today, Food & Wine, and the Chicago Tribune.
https://www.bartolispizzeria.com/
Multiple locations.
7. George's Deep Dish
George's Deep Dish pizza is something of a departure from other pies on this list. The restaurant, which opened in 2021, is run by George Bumbaris. Bumbaris is of Greek descent, and his pizza pays homage to his heritage. The sourdough crust is reminiscent of a classic Greek specialty known as "lagana." It ferments for a number of days until it is formed into the perfect deep dish pizza. Its distinctive, yeasty flavor is only matched by the fluffy texture, which is accentuated by a base of finely ground cornmeal and a lightly caramelized edge.
Traditional pizzas here come with a sauce that is somewhat sweeter than some of the others from popular deep dish restaurants across the city, making it a delightful juxtaposition to the sourdough-based crust. Though you can order a BUILD-A-George pizza, part of the appeal of George's Deep Dish is the quirky names of the specialty pizzas handcrafted here. Among the more clever offerings are the meaty CLOONEY's ER, the vegetarian McFLY's Sci-Fi, a Hawaiian-inspired pie called the CARLIN's Layover, and HARRISON's White Album, which features spinach and artichoke dip atop a garlic confit.
6221 N Clark St, Chicago, Illinois 60660
8. The Art of Pizza
While The Art of Pizza may not be as well-recognized as some of the other institutions on this list, it is deserving of a mention here because of its uniqueness as one of the few places in the city that sells deep dish and stuffed-crust pizzas by the slice. This is a tremendous opportunity for those wanting to experience this Windy City delicacy without having to order a whole pie or overindulge themselves into a food coma.
The crust here at The Art of Pizza is on the richer, flakier side, more akin to an old-school deep dish pizza à la Lou Malnati's. These pies are well-known for having ample cheese, which oozes off each slice like ropes of gooey deliciousness. Among the more unique pies available by the pan only are Art's Southwestern Pan Pizza, which contains BBQ sauce, ground beef, onions, and bacon, and Art's Hawaiian Pan Pizza, which features pineapple, Canadian bacon, and green peppers.
(773) 669-8914
3033 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60657
How we selected the best deep dish pizza in Chicago
My selections for the best deep dish pizzas in Chicago are based on personal experiences at various restaurants across the city over the past two decades. I recognize that personal opinions, even those from a professional chef, can be tainted by biases and are therefore somewhat subjective. For this reason, I felt it was important to get second opinions and to round out this list by searching various social media platforms, reviews, and discussion boards for the best deep dish pizza institutions in Chicago and cross-referencing these.
Perhaps the most important factor to consider in any deep dish pizza is the quality of the crust. Many versions of Chicago-style deep dish pizza overcompensate by producing a dense, chewy, doughy crust that is heavy and not especially well-balanced. I prefer the crust to be slightly crisper and to have an almost crunchy exterior. This should be harmonious with the remaining toppings in both flavor and texture.
When it comes to toppings, the sauce and sausage are two that should be well-executed. Most of the sauces I prefer aren't overly acidic, but also not excessively sweet. They should be well-seasoned, with a brightness that is fresh and can tone down some of the fattiness of the meat and cheese. Though not every deep dish pizza features sausage, it is a staple at most of these restaurants. The perfect sausage should have a hint of spiciness and a robust flavor that isn't overpowering.