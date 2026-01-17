Detroit-Style Pizza Lovers Should Thank This 1940s Spot

Pizza lovers usually have no shortage of opinions on what style is best: New York, Chicago, Neapolitan, New Haven, and, of course, Detroit. While you might not immediately think of the Motor City as a classic pizza location, the Detroit-style pie has been around for 80 years. That's thanks to Buddy's Pizza, a landmark restaurant known for inventing this style in 1946.

Gus Guerra made his first square-shaped pizza at Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria at the original Six Mile and Conant location on Detroit's east side in the mid-1900s. He baked his pizza in forged blue-steel pans (originally designed to hold nuts and bolts) that originally came straight from local automotive plants to achieve his signature crisp, airy crust. This distinctive pizza was also finished with three "stripes" of tomato sauce to honor the city's automotive history. And that's how the Detroit-style pie entered America's diverse canon of delicious pizza styles.

With its square shape, Detroit pizza is all about the crunchy, cheesy corner slices, which are often the first ones to disappear. According to Buddy's, its pizza starts with double-proofed dough that's stretched twice. Crucially, the pies are topped backwards (sauce last) before baking in the restaurant's distinctive forged-steel pans. Online, fans cite the age of those pans (and the well-seasoned ovens) as potential reasons for the flagship location's continued greatness.