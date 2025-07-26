13 Best Pizza Places In LA For A Classic NY-Style Slice
When you talk about the best pizzas in the U.S., most people probably talk about New York pizza. After all, even though there are different types of pizza, New York-style pizza is still the most popular pizza style in the U.S. The iconic New York-style pizza is known for certain characteristics: large and wide slices that spill outside of the paper plate and a thin crust that is foldable yet has a chewy texture and crispy around the edges.
New York-style pizza also has to be made in a certain way. For example, the dough has to be hand-tossed and the pizza sauce is typically made using uncooked, crushed tomatoes blended with certain spices. The mozzarella cheese is shredded so it melts evenly across the pie. It's also cooked at a lower temperature compared to Neapolitan-style so it requires a longer cooking time, and people say that's the reason it reheats better.
Since New York-style pizza is so popular, many pizzerias around the country now serve New York-style pizza. Yes, you can get great New York-style pizza in Los Angeles and the myth that New York-style pizza is all about the NYC tap water has been debunked. Here are some of the best spots in LA to get New York-style pizza according to reviews. Even if you're a New York pizza snob, give them a try and you might be surprised.
1. Apollonia's Pizzeria
Apollonia's Pizza was opened back in 2012 by Justin De Leon and it has gained quite the popularity in recent years. In fact, Apollonia's was just ranked No. 58 in the world by the 2025 Best Pizza Awards. Only two pizzerias in LA made it to the top 100 rankings (the other one being Pizzeria Sei, which serves Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza).
Apollonia's Pizza offers both square pies and round pies. While the Detroit-style square pizzas have seen more social media fame, it's the round, thin-crust pizza that we are concerned with in this New York-style pizza roundup. Apollonia's mostly offers the round pizza as whole pies, but it also has cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza by the slice. According to reviews, the New York-style round pies don't lose out to the square pies. A Redditor says that Apollonia's is "as close to authentic, NYC round slice as you'll find in this city" while an Instagram user says that the pizzeria serves "big New York-style slices with that perfect crunch."
(323) 937-2823
5176 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
2. Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza
Daniel Holzman is a New York City-raised, classically trained chef who decided to open a pizza and sandwich shop, instead. The first Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza opened in downtown in 2021, and currently there are two locations in the LA area. Holzman takes the New York pizza he grew up with and experimented to make the perfect pie, from the tomatoes to the cheese blend. With the exception for some specialty pizzas like Holzman's buffalo chicken, Danny Boy's pizzas are available by the slice. You can also opt for vegan or gluten-free options.
It seems that many customers agree that Holzman's hard work paid off. A Redditor not only says that "it's the best NY style slice I've had outside of NYC" but even "possibly better than any I've had in NYC." Google Local Guide Stephen Lee also agrees that it's the closest to, if not even better than, some of the pizza joints in New York. Those are high praises, indeed. Danny Boy's offers several topping options by the slice, plus specialty pies as well as vegan and gluten-free versions.
dannyboysfamousoriginalpizza.com
Multiple locations
3. Secret Pizza
Secret Pizza's chef and owner Sean Lango started selling pizza out of his apartment back during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Customers loved Lango's pizza so much that he eventually opened a brick-and-mortar location in the El Sereno neighborhood. Lango is a musician who learned to make pizza as a hobby back when he lived in New Jersey, attempting to emulate coal oven-style New York pizza.
Secret Pizza serves four different round pizzas as a whole pie with slices available for in-store ordering. The pizza shop has a 4.7 star rating on Google with many reviewers agreeing that this is one of the best places in LA to get a New York-style pizza, including one particular reviewer who was visiting LA from New York. Food Talk Central user PorkyBelly also agrees that Secret Pizza slings legit New York-style pizza, noting that "flavors pop and the thin crust is perfectly crispy/chewy piping hot straight out of the oven." Secret Pizza also serves square pies and freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies that should not be missed.
(877) 294-1015
3501 Monterey Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90032
4. Pane Bianco
Pane Bianco is the sister restaurant of Chef Chris Bianco's Pizzeria Bianco that originated in Phoenix, Arizona and now has a location in downtown LA. Chef Bianco has even been featured in one of the best food T.V. shows out there, "Chef's Table: Pizza." Pizzeria Bianco is known for its Neapolitan-style pizza, but Chef Bianco later started slinging New York-style pizza out of Pane Bianco.
The pizza menu at Pane Bianco is simple with just three options by the slice (red, green, and salami) plus a marinara available as a whole pie, but sometimes simple is all you need. Google Local Guide Travis Adenau says that the pizza is "reminiscent of what I grew up eating in New York." Pane Bianco's Green Slice, made with house-made spinach cream sauce and caciocavallo cheese, has many fans according to online reviews. A Redditor, for example, says that the green slice is their favorite pizza they've ever had in their life.
pizzeriabianco.com/pane-bianco-los-angeles
(213) 372-5155
757 Alameda St #180, Los Angeles, CA 90021
5. Esco's New York Style Pizza
Esco's New York Style Pizza's owner Esteban Gutierrez is a New York City-native whose father ran a pizzeria, so Gutierrez learned to toss dough and make pizza as he was growing up in the Big Apple. He now takes those pizza tossing skills to his corner strip mall joint that he opened in 2022. Like a true New York-style pizzeria, most of Esco's pizza options are also offered by the slice.
Esco's has become a local favorite, holding a 4.7 star rating on Google. Local Guide J. Bryant calls it "the real deal for New York pizza lovers in LA" noting that it's not just that the pizza crust "has that perfect NY fold and flop," but the pizza shop itself has a vibe that transports you right back to New York. Bryang isn't the only one who loves Esco's. A Redditor says it "tastes just like the pizza I grew up on in NY" and that it's the only pizza they eat in LA now.
(424) 428-2826
4972 W Pico Blvd # 101, Los Angeles, CA 90019
6. Prime Pizza
Prime Pizza first opened in Los Angeles in 2014 and soon won the approval of many East Coast transplants in LA. Native New Yorker and Google reviewer Ellen Felton claims that Prime Pizza has the best pizza in LA. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, also calls Prime Pizza his favorite pizza in LA on his TikTok pizza review account.
The pizzeria has now grown into eight locations around Southern California, with more on the way. The success of Prime Pizza is also thanks to the chain's ability to maintain consistent quality across locations. In addition to classic flavors, Prime Pizza also offers options like vodka sauce and sausage kale pizza.
Those ordering online can only order whole pies, but you can get pizza by the slice when you order in person at the stores. Prime Pizza also occasionally offers limited-time specials in collaboration with other local restaurants, like a Hawaiian pizza that uses smoked pulled pork shoulder from Bludso's BBQ. It previously offered a Panang curry pizza in collaboration with Jitlada, one of the best Thai restaurants in Los Angeles.
Multiple locations
7. Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn
The owner of Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn in Sherman Oaks is Anthony Zingaro and his uncle, Philip, opened the original Pizza Wagon in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn back in 1966. Zingaro and his brother took the pizzeria over when his uncle retired. When Zingaro moved to Los Angeles, he decided to expand the family business here, so the recipes he uses in Sherman Oaks came straight from Brooklyn.
Cheese and pepperoni are still the most popular toppings on the menu, but Pizza Wagon also offers pesto pizza, Hawaiian pizza, and more. They're all available as 16 or 18-inch pies, or by the slice. Google Local Guide James Owen says Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn is "hands down the best example of NY pizza in LA." Another Local Guide G 13 also says this place is the spot for "authentic, thin crust, New York Pizza with a bendable yet crisp crust, sauce with a slight tang, and the tastiest mozzarella cheese and fresh toppings."
(818) 616-1492
14522 1/2 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
8. Vito's Pizza
Vito's Pizza is owned by Vito Di Donato, an Italian-American who moved to Los Angeles from Elizabeth, New Jersey. The restaurant has been around for over 20 years and is still going strong. While there is a second Vito's location in Santa Monica, Di Donato still makes the original location on La Cienega his home base, and according to a few Redditors, that's still the location you should head to for some New York-style pizza. The Santa Monica location is still considered one of the best spots for New York pizza on the Westside, though.
In addition to the classic toppings, Vito's also offers specials like The Sophia Loren goat cheese, arugula, and pine nuts, or pies with Serrano sauce for those feeling adventurous. They're all also available by the slice and vegan and gluten free options are also offered. Native New Yorker Local Guide Levystein Lockett says that Vito's serves truly authentic New York pizza, while Charles Theodore Winters drives from 40 miles away in LA traffic just to get the New York-style pizza here.
Multiple locations
9. Tomato Pie Pizza Joint
Tomato Pie Pizza Joint's owner Garrett Policastro grew up in New York City. He moved to Los Angeles to study architecture but he started missing the thin-crust pizzas he loved. He missed it so much that he decided to head back to New York to learn to make pizzas. After honing his skills, Policastro returned to California to open Tomato Pie Pizza Joint.
Tomato Pie offers hand-tossed, New York-style pizza alongside Sicilian pizza, calzones, pastas and more. The restaurant now has three locations in the LA area. Even though the myth about New York City water holding the key to New York-style pizza has been debunked, it doesn't hurt that Policastro processes the water he uses to match the pH of NYC water. Whatever Policastro is doing, it seems to work as multiple Google reviewers say that Tomato Pie serves the perfect NYC-style pizza, including Local Guide Jedidiah Bertram who himself used to work as a pizza maker. According to Bertram, it's not just the dough that makes Tomato Pie great, but also the sauce, the ratio of ingredients, and the crisp bottom.
Multiple locations
10. Pizzanista
Founded by professional skateboarder Salman Agah, Pizzanista is a chain that started in Los Angeles back in 2010 and has since expanded to Tokyo and Seoul. The pizzeria blends New York-style pizza with California produce by using California-grown tomatoes for its sauces and certain toppings. The sourdough starter that the restaurant uses in its hand-tossed dough is supposedly 200 years old and comes from Naples.
Pizzanista offers certain pizzas by the slice including pepperoni, margherita, and soppressata and mushroom, though a couple more options are available if you're ordering a whole pie. The restaurant also now offers a whole vegan menu. Pizzanista has become a beloved LA-based mini chain. A Redditor who lived in NY for 31 years says "Pizzanista is the best NY I've had." It also happens to be Chicago-based celebrity chef Stephanie Izard's favorite pizza chain. In this economy, it certainly doesn't hurt that the chain offers $2 cheese and pepperoni slices every Tuesday.
Multiple locations
11. The Coop
The Coop is a long-standing, family-owned pizza joint that is known to be a great place to dine on a dime on the Westside. Even with the current inflation situation, you can still get a slice of pizza at The Coop for just $3.50. You can also customize your slice here by adding various toppings from eggplant to anchovies to mortadella. Not that the restaurant is cash-only, though, and it's pretty much takeout-only as there's only a small counter with no seating to eat at inside.
An Instagram user says that The Coop is a UCLA legend that "has served amazing pizza for many years." The pizzeria has a 4.8-star rating on Google, so it's clear that many customers agree with that sentiment. The Coop is a true mom-and-pop operation. According to a Redditor, the place is "ran by a lovely couple who makes a fantastic NY style pie."
(310) 837-4462
10006 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
12. Village Pizzeria
Village Pizzeria has been around since 1979, and it's been known to be a reliable spot for thin crust, New York-style pizza since then. The diner-like interior is filled with neon signs, memorabilia and old photographs. The pizzeria changed ownership in 2022 and the new owners have added new items like garlic knots, but it still remains a solid spot for New York-style pizza, according to recent reviews.
The restaurant offers various pizza options from the classic pepperoni to clam and garlic, available as whole pies or by the slice. One of the unique points about Village Pizzeria, though, is that even when you order pizza by the slice, you can customize your single slice with various toppings. You can also get Sicilian-style pizza, pastas, and calzones here. According to Google reviews, Village Pizzeria is the best pizza by the slice spot in LA. In addition to the food quality, many reviewers also noted that the service here is very friendly.
(323) 465-5566
131 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
13. Mulberry Street Pizzeria
The founder of Mulberry Street Pizzeria is Bronx-raised Richie Palmer who opened the first location in Beverly Hills in 1991. Since the pizzeria is in Beverly Hills and it is co-owned by actress Cathy Moriarty, Mulberry Street has its fair share of celebrity visitors including Joe Pesci and Rosie O'Donnell. Now, Mulberry Street has four locations around LA and one in Las Vegas, though the original Beverly Hills location on Canon Drive is probably still your best bet for celebrity sightings.
There's no shortage of pizza choices at Mulberry Street, from the classic plain cheese to eggplant Parmesan (yes, on a pizza) to BBQ chicken. Vegan options and gluten-free crust made using cauliflower are also now available. Google reviewer Sarah P says that Mulberry Street has the best New York-style pizza by the slice in LA and "the way the dough is perfectly crispy on the bottom after it's reheated is my ideal slice situation." Multiple Redditors also claim that this is their favorite pizzeria in LA.
Multiple locations
Methodology
First, we check whether the included restaurants serve New York-style pizza either based on the restaurants' own claims or on customer reviews. These spots offer thin-crust pizzas by the slice that stay true to the New York style.
We then selected the top restaurants based on reviews and ratings from Google, social media, Reddit threads, and Food Talk Central forums. The selected pizza shops must have multiple recommendations or positive reviews and/or high ratings based on their New York-style pizzas specifically.