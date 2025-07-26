13 Best Pizza Places In LA For A Classic NY-Style Slice

When you talk about the best pizzas in the U.S., most people probably talk about New York pizza. After all, even though there are different types of pizza, New York-style pizza is still the most popular pizza style in the U.S. The iconic New York-style pizza is known for certain characteristics: large and wide slices that spill outside of the paper plate and a thin crust that is foldable yet has a chewy texture and crispy around the edges.

New York-style pizza also has to be made in a certain way. For example, the dough has to be hand-tossed and the pizza sauce is typically made using uncooked, crushed tomatoes blended with certain spices. The mozzarella cheese is shredded so it melts evenly across the pie. It's also cooked at a lower temperature compared to Neapolitan-style so it requires a longer cooking time, and people say that's the reason it reheats better.

Since New York-style pizza is so popular, many pizzerias around the country now serve New York-style pizza. Yes, you can get great New York-style pizza in Los Angeles and the myth that New York-style pizza is all about the NYC tap water has been debunked. Here are some of the best spots in LA to get New York-style pizza according to reviews. Even if you're a New York pizza snob, give them a try and you might be surprised.