Must-Try Signature Foods At 14 Major League Baseball Stadiums
Ballpark food has come a long way from ho-hum hot dogs and Cracker Jack. Nowadays, many Major League Baseball stadiums are renowned for offering a wide variety of enticing eats, from loaded nachos to stacked sandwiches, hot dogs laden with unconventional toppings, and fresh sushi. Then there are unique ballpark snacks such as takoyaki, chapulines, and s'mores pretzels. Some stadiums have even become famous for specific dishes that fans make a point to track down the moment they walk through the gates.
With Opening Day just around the corner, we decided to do a deep dive into the best signature foods you can find at MLB stadiums around the country. We're talking about foods that are not only tied to specific stadiums, but also the ones that baseball fans can't stop talking about. To uncover the best of the best, we pored over reviews and comments on food blogs, forums, and social media sites. Based on what baseball fans are saying, these are the signature stadium foods that are well worth adding to your game-day plans.
1. Crazy Crab'z Sandwich at Oracle Park in San Francisco
Oracle Park is home to the San Francisco Giants and a legendary sandwich that one reviewer on TikTok called "the single best food item at any stadium in baseball." The Crazy Crab'z Sandwich is basically San Francisco in a bite with fresh Dungeness crab tossed in a creamy sauce and sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough bread with a slice of tomato. It also comes with lemon wedges on the side.
Fans love that the sandwich is light but still manages to pack tons of flavors. You get the sweetness from the crab, the richness of the creamy sauce and buttery bread, and the freshness from the tomato. The lemon is also a nice touch because it adds an extra pop of acidity. It's a bit pricey at around $25, but many say it's totally worth it. And if you want to bulk up your meal, many recommend pairing it with some Gilroy Garlic Fries and an Anchor Steam beer.
2. Hot Pastrami on Rye at Citi Field in New York City
Citi Field is renowned for offering up a smorgasbord of delectable bites, from lobster rolls to quesadillas and Korean fried chicken. However, if you can only get one thing to eat during a Mets game, many say it should be the Hot Pastrami on Rye. There are several stands around the stadium where you can grab this meaty sandwich made with fresh, hot pastrami that's chopped by hand and piled onto rye bread with a smear of deli mustard.
The Hot Pastrami on Rye will set you back about $18.50, which is actually less than what some well-known Jewish delis in the city charge for their pastrami sandwiches. And many say it's just as good as, if not better than, many deli versions. People rave about how tender and flavorful the meat is. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "It's fatty and salty and rich and totally on point." Folks also love how well it pairs with the soft bread and the tangy mustard.
3. Kramarczuk's Sausage at Target Field in Minneapolis
Target Field is another stadium where you'll find plenty of concession stands, but for many, the go-to is always Kramarczuk's for its flavorful sausages. Kramarczuk's is a beloved Minneapolis institution that's been making sausages for over 70 years. It was one of the first food vendors onboard when the Minnesota Twins moved to Target Field in 2010, and to this day, people still line up for the plump Polish sausages and bratwursts in buns.
You can get your sausage plain, but locals will tell you that you'd be remiss not to load it up with some of Kramarczuk's excellent sauerkraut and grilled onions. As one Reddit user said, "Kramarczuk's Polish sausage with onions and kraut is the best ballpark food IMO." Pair it with a cold beer and you have what another Reddit user called "summer perfection." A sausage costs about $12.50, which is not a bad deal when you consider that each sausage is made by hand with quality ingredients.
4. Burnt Ends Cheesesteak at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia
A Philly cheesesteak is an absolute must on any visit to Philadelphia, and what better place to indulge in one than at Citizens Bank Park while watching a Phillies game? If you want the absolute best cheesesteak in the stadium, many say you should make your way to Bull's BBQ. The spot is manned by former Phillies player Greg "The Bull" Luzinski, who once wowed fans with a home run that hit the Liberty Bell. Now, he impresses ballpark visitors with his barbecue eats, including the famous Burnt Ends Cheesesteak.
This massive sandwich features a hoagie roll stuffed to the brim with big chunks of burnt ends that are slathered in melted smoked gouda and Carolina barbecue sauce. It's definitely messy, but fans say it's absolutely worth it. A Reddit user said, "Flavors slap. Smoked Gouda adds to the smokiness too but not in an overpowering way. Meat to bread ratio is stupid, you get your money's worth IMO." The sandwich rings in at about $19.50.
5. Crab Mac N Cheese Dog at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore
Hot dogs have been sold at baseball stadiums for well over a century, but for the past few decades, certain stadiums have really upped the game with creative toppings that pay homage to their hometowns. Case in point is the much-lauded Crab Mac N Cheese Dog from Stuggy's at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The crabby handheld treat features a hot dog topped with mac and cheese, jumbo lump crab meat, and Old Bay seasoning (a Baltimore-born spice blend).
The Crab Mac N Cheese Dog may look gimmicky, but many locals say it's actually one of the best foods you'll find at the stadium. Fans say all of the elements come together beautifully and that the ingredients are top notch. As one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "Those flavors work for sure. Hot dog's juicy." Another satisfied diner said on Reddit, "Impressed with the quality of the crab." And for $16, it's not a bad deal.
6. Moto Pizza at T-Mobile Park in Seattle
Visit T-Mobile Park for a Mariners game and you'll find an array of eats from numerous concession stands, including several that are branches of popular Seattle restaurants. One of those that always has long lines snaking down the side is Moto Pizza. According to numerous locals, the Detroit-style pizza is well worth the wait. As one Reddit user said, "It is hands down the best pizza in Seattle. We have no business having such an amazing pizza."
Moto Pizza isn't exactly cheap at about $20 a slice, but many reviewers say the slices are big enough to share with thick crusts that are crispy on the outside and soft and doughy inside. Plus, the toppings are ample and high-quality. There are several options to choose from, including the Crab! Pizza featuring Dungeness crab with lemon juice and dill, and the Pepperoni with crispy discs of savory pepperoni. Just be sure to get there early because some flavors sell out fast.
7. Ben's Chili Bowl Half-Smoke at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Many D.C. locals say you can't go to Nationals Park and not have a Ben's Chili Bowl Half-Smoke. For one, the half-smoke is the signature dish of Washington, D.C., so it's an obvious choice for a Nationals game. Plus, Ben's Chili Bowl is a legendary restaurant that's been serving up half-smokes since 1958 and played a huge role in boosting the hot dog's popularity. You can grab one of Ben's famous snappy sausages at three locations in the stadium.
When it comes to American hot dog styles, the half-smoke stands out for its mix of half pork and half beef and the fact that the sausage is smoked before it's grilled. It's also typically topped with mustard, onions, chili, and sometimes cheese. According to many diners, Ben's nails the formula. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "It was thick, smoky, and juicy. I would definitely get it again." Many recommend going "all the way" with the toppings because each element works to enhance the flavors of the meat.
8. Lobel's USDA Prime Steak Sandwich at Yankee Stadium in New York City
Few foods at Yankee stadium are as sought after as Lobel's USDA Prime Steak Sandwich. Long-running butcher shop Lobel's started selling the sandwich at the stadium in 2009 and was soon encouraged to expand because the lines for the sandwich were so long. Yankee fans can't get enough of the thinly sliced USDA Prime strip loin rubbed with a coffee spice mix, dripping in gravy, and piled into a soft brioche bun.
Lobel's USDA Prime Steak Sandwich is priced at $24, which is a bit on the steep side, but fans say it's totally worth the splurge. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "This thing was absolutely loaded with perfectly cooked and tender steak, and I'm not kidding when I say it's one of the best bites I've ever had at a stadium." And if you're feeling extra indulgent, you can pair the sandwich with Lobel's Steak-Topped Fries with queso sauce or the BBQ Filet Mignon Loaded Tater Tots.
9. Fenway Frank at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park opened in 1912, and not long afterward, the Fenway Frank made its debut. Since then, it's gone on to become one of Boston's delicacies that locals say you can't skip. At first glance, it looks like just an ordinary hot dog served in a New England-style split-top bun. And the price tag of $6.50 doesn't belie anything extraordinary. However, there are a few things that set this dog apart and make it an absolute must-have eat for many at a Red Sox game.
Fenway Franks are produced by Kayem Foods, a company that's even older than Fenway Park. Kayem uses a blend of beef and pork in a natural lamb casing for its Fenway Franks, which gives them their signature savory flavor. In addition, Fenway Franks are boiled and then grilled, which helps ensure a snappy bite. These dogs are eaten with just a smear of mustard (or your preferred condiments) — many park-goers say they're sheer perfection. "Best ballpark dog I've ever had," one fan commented on a Facebook post.
10. Seaside Market Tri-Tip Nachos at Petco Park in San Diego
Ask Padres fans what some of the must-have eats are at Petco Park, and the Tri-Tip Nachos from Seaside Market will come up time and again, often in the No. 1 spot. In fact, locals call them "Cardiff Crack" (alluding to Seaside Market's original location in Cardiff). You can find several stands throughout the stadium selling hefty portions of the tortilla chips topped with sliced tri-tip steak, cheese sauce, sour cream, barbecue sauce, and green onions for $19.
According to ballpark diners, there's a lot to love about the Tri-Tip Nachos, from the smoky, slightly sweet flavor of the meat to the creamy, savory melted cheese sauce and even the combination of textures. A reviewer on TikTok said, "The tri-tip is super tender to the point where it almost melts in your mouth, and its savory flavor holds strong even with all the barbecue sauce, cheese, and sour cream." In addition, many folks say the nachos are consistently good every time.
11. Chicago dog at Wrigley Field in Chicago
If you scan the crowds at Wrigley Field during a Cubs game, you'll likely see countless people eating the same thing — a Chicago-style hot dog. It's one of Chicago's most famous foods, and it dates back nearly as far as Wrigley Field, which was built in 1914. You can find numerous vendors at the stadium selling hot dogs for about $8 that you can dress up with classic Chicago dog toppings, such as mustard, chopped onions, pickle relish, tomato slices, dill pickle spears, sport peppers, and celery salt.
One of the things that makes Wrigley Field's Chicago dogs so tasty is the all-beef Vienna frankfurters. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "Really nice all-beef dog for a ballpark dog. This is about the best I've had in a ballpark." Chicago dogs are always served on poppyseed buns, so that just adds to the textures and flavors. Then, of course, there are the fresh, flavorful toppings. Just don't ask for ketchup, though, because that's a hard no for hot dogs in Chicago.
12. Z-Man Sandwich at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City
In a city renowned for its barbecue, it's not surprising that the most recommended food at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City comes from a barbecue joint. Make your way to the Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que stand, where, for $15, you can grab the famous Z-Man Sandwich featuring thin slices of beef brisket with smoked provolone cheese, crispy onion rings, and barbecue sauce on a toasted kaiser bun. There's also a version with smoked chicken instead of brisket.
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que gets tons of accolades from foodies for making some seriously stellar barbecue dishes (it was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite Kansas City spots), and many say the Z-Man Sandwich just hits all the right notes. The meat and cheese are savory and smoky, the barbecue sauce adds tang, and you get a great crunch from the onion rings. Plus, many say the stadium version is just as good as what you get at the restaurants. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "This is outstanding. It's a top-tier sandwich — a must at Royals games."
13. Churro Dog at Chase Field in Phoenix
Chase Field is known for having an eclectic selection of eats, including several sweet treats that aren't your usual ballpark desserts. One that many people say you should try at least once in your life is the Churro Dog. It features a churro wrapped in a chocolate-glazed Long John donut and topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce. In past years, the stand has also offered special versions with toppings such as peanut butter, jelly, and bacon.
"It's a little bit messy, but ... purely with the taste, it's got everything you want," said one reviewer on TikTok. "It's the definition of a party in your mouth." People say the donut tastes fresh, the ice cream is great, and the sauces are the perfect complement. It costs about $16, which some might raise an eyebrow at, but then again, you're essentially getting multiple desserts piled into one paper food boat.
14. Skyline Chili at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati
When the hunger hits at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, do like the locals do and make a beeline for Skyline Chili. There are five locations throughout the stadium that serve up what many consider to be one of the best Midwest comfort foods — Cincinnati chili. If you're never had it before, it's basically chili amped up with spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and chili powder. It's typically served over spaghetti and topped with items such as shredded cheddar cheese, diced onions, and beans.
One of the most popular things to get at Skyline Chili in the stadium is a Cheese Coney. It features a hot dog in a steamed bun with mustard, the chain's famous chili, onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. Many also recommend the Skyline chili nachos. And if you want to try the latest viral food trend, consider making a Skyrosa by wrapping a Cheese Coney with a slice of LaRosa's pizza. One fan commented on a Facebook post, "A deliciousness of gluttony. Get it with pepperoni."
Methodology
To uncover the must-try signature foods you can find at MLB stadiums, we scoured the internet for reviews on multiple platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, and stadium-specific food blogs. We wanted to see which foods baseball fans say are an absolute must at their own home stadiums as well as the items that impressed them the most while visiting other stadiums.
To start narrowing down our list, we only looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure the foods are still great and not just riding on past prestige. From there, we only included the signature foods that had overwhelmingly positive reviews. For example, if a particular food had more negative reviews than good or had people divided, we left it out. According to stadium-goers, these are the foods that come through when it comes to flavor, portion size, execution, and value for money.