While frico obviously tastes unbelievable, half the appeal comes down to that crispy texture, which is why using Montasio is essential for a truly traditional experience. If you want to try it at home but can't locate any Montasio, then aged Parmigiano or Grana Padano could probably work as substitutes. Unfortunately, there is no plant-based alternative to this dish as the dairy's protein melting and crisping — thanks to the Maillard reaction – is what exemplifies frico.

In the potato-based frico morbido, shredded potato is fried in a pan first, with onions, then the cheese goes on top to melt and crisp up. The fried onions bring a little sweetness to the dish, which brings a nice balance to the saltier potatoes and cheese, although Montasio is not necessarily a very salty cheese. If anything, it's quite neutral, nutty, creamy, and doesn't overpower.

In modern debates, some people believe shredded potatoes should be rinsed and dried for an even crispier texture but in traditional frico recipes this step is almost always skipped. As a result, frico has a much denser texture than had you rinsed and dried it, due to potato starch melding with the melted cheese and crisping the exterior structure while keeping the inside all gooey. Once it's set, you flip it and cook the other side until golden. It's a classic Italian recipe — simple ingredients that somehow transform into the most decadent experience.