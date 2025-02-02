Why Brick Cheese Is The Top Pick For Detroit-Style Pizza

Unless you live in the Motor City or can shell out cash for a trip to Detroit, most people have to make their own Detroit-style pizza at home. If you want to make the best, most authentic, thick-crusted, crispy-edged Detroit-style pizza, you should definitely use brick cheese. It has a distinctive flavor, melts well and, most importantly, it's high in fat, which is why the crust of Detroit-style pizza is so irresistibly crispy.

Primarily made in Wisconsin, brick cheese is a semi-ripened cow's milk cheese (like Brie or Camembert) made in a bricklike shape. Traditionally, cheesemongers form this soft, buttery cheese using bricks, which is how brick cheese got its name. Unaged or young brick cheese has a mild, earthy flavor while aged brick cheese is nuttier and tangy. It's ideal for crafting the crispiest grilled cheese sandwich – or a Detroit-style pizza.