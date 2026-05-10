The 25 Best Sides To Serve With Pot Roast

There are few dishes that are as homey as pot roast. It's best enjoyed on a cold winter day, when the weather is frightful, and all you want to do is cuddle up under a blanket. That said, it's also grandiose (and requires enough forward thinking and planning) to make it worth preparing for a weekend meal or an upscale dinner party. Pot roast itself is a versatile dish; it's technically defined as anything roasted in a pot for a long time, but it often takes the form of beef that's cooked in its own juices alongside carrots, onions, and potatoes. As such, there are many ways to pair it — and just as many side dishes that go well with it.

Sure, you might have potatoes and root vegetables cooked with the meat, but there are occasions that call for more substantial sides or ones that can cleanse the palate, introduce new flavors, and perhaps most importantly, soak up all that delicious jus. As such, we created a list of some of our favorite sides that can complement an array of pot roast recipes and enhance your entire meal.