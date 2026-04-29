Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffles Recipe
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Sometimes, the main course isn't what leaves an impression after a dinner party — it's the dessert. Even a small and seemingly simple sweet treat that has some sort of "wow" factor in presentation and taste can really leave guests feeling impressed and satisfied. These dark chocolate raspberry truffles, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, certainly have that wow factor. They taste like something you'd pick up at a high-end chocolate shop, but are actually very easy to make at home. They have a rich chocolate and raspberry ganache center with a hard chocolate shell, and a dusting of raspberry powder and flaky salt for extra pizzazz. The secret to the bold raspberry flavor is the freeze-dried raspberries that are blended into a powder, which provides that tangy fruit flavor without watering down the chocolate.
Hahn is a big fan of the simplicity of this dessert, and how your guests never have to know how truly easy it is to make. "This is one of those desserts that looks hard, but is really quite simple, she says. "With only three ingredients, you can whip up a tray of these fancy truffles to pair with an elegant dinner, or elevate a casual gathering." Hahn also notes that the truffles can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks, so we can tack convenience onto the long list of praises for this treat as well.
Gather the ingredients for dark chocolate raspberry truffles
To make this recipe, you'll need freeze-dried raspberries, dark chocolate chips, and heavy cream. You can make this recipe vegan by using dairy-free chocolate chips and canned coconut cream. Instead of chocolate chips, baking chocolate works also. Flaky salt is an optional garnish, and that adds a nice contrast to the otherwise bittersweet dessert.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Blend the dried raspberries
Place the freeze-dried raspberries in a food processor and blend until you get a fine powder.
Step 3: Prepare chocolate for melting
Place ¾ cup of the chocolate chips in a small heatproof bowl, then place that bowl in a pan filled with about ½-inch with water.
Step 4: Melt the chocolate
Cook over medium heat until the chocolate is melted, then remove from heat. (Alternatively, you can use a microwave to melt the chocolate, but go in short bursts so as to not burn the chocolate.)
Step 5: Add cream to saucepan
Pour the heavy cream into a small saucepan over medium heat, allowing it to warm up for about 5 minutes.
Step 6: Add cream to chocolate
Add the cream to the bowl with chocolate and stir until smooth.
Step 7: Add the some raspberry powder
Whisk in 5 teaspoons of the raspberry powder until fully combined (set aside extra raspberry powder).
Step 8: Chill the ganache
Pour the chocolate mixture into a small airtight container and chill in the refrigerator for about 1 hour (or until the ganache is firm enough to roll).
Step 9: Scoop ganache into balls
Using a 1 ½ tablespoon scoop, portion out scoops of ganache and roll each piece between your hands to form smooth balls.
Step 10: Refrigerate the ganache balls
Place the ganache balls on the prepared baking sheet and put into the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
Step 11: Melt more chocolate
Place the remaining chocolate chips in a small heat-proof bowl and repeat the process of melting them in a pan with simmering water.
Step 12: Dip truffles in chocolate
Dip each truffle into the melted chocolate. Return dipped truffles to the pan.
Step 13: Garnish truffles with raspberry powder and flaky salt
Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle each truffle with remaining raspberry powder and a pinch of flaky sea salt, if desired.
Step 14: Refrigerate and serve the truffles
Refrigerate the truffles for 30 minutes before serving.
Pairs well with dark chocolate raspberry truffles
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffles Recipe
These dark chocolate raspberry truffles look impressive and taste even better -- but they're incredibly easy to make and require only 3 ingredients.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup freeze-dried raspberries
- 1 ½ cup ounces dark chocolate chips, divided
- ¾ cup heavy cream
Directions
- Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the freeze-dried raspberries in a food processor and blend until you get a fine powder.
- Place ¾ cup of the chocolate chips in a small heatproof bowl, then place that bowl in a pan filled with about ½-inch with water.
- Cook over medium heat until the chocolate is melted, then remove from heat. (Alternatively, you can use a microwave to melt the chocolate, but go in short bursts so as to not burn the chocolate.)
- Pour the heavy cream into a small saucepan over medium heat, allowing it to warm up for about 5 minutes.
- Add the cream to the bowl with chocolate and stir until smooth.
- Whisk in 5 teaspoons of the raspberry powder until fully combined (set aside extra raspberry powder).
- Pour the chocolate mixture into a small airtight container and chill in the refrigerator for about 1 hour (or until the ganache is firm enough to roll).
- Using a 1 ½ tablespoon scoop, portion out scoops of ganache and roll each piece between your hands to form smooth balls.
- Place the ganache balls on the prepared baking sheet and put into the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
- Place the remaining chocolate chips in a small heat-proof bowl and repeat the process of melting them in a pan with simmering water.
- Dip each truffle into the melted chocolate. Return dipped truffles to the pan.
- Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle each truffle with remaining raspberry powder and a pinch of flaky sea salt, if desired.
- Refrigerate the truffles for 30 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|69
|Total Fat
|6.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|16.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|4.6 mg
|Protein
|0.7 g
What are tips when making the raspberry truffles?
If you haven't made this type of dessert before, here are some helpful tips. Although it might be tempting to use fresh fruit here, using freeze-dried raspberries is key. Fresh or frozen raspberries have too much water, and will affect the texture and thickness of the ganache. When blending the freeze-dried raspberries, make sure you grind them into a very fine powder, so they blend seamlessly into the chocolate. Don't rush the melting chocolate step. Going too fast can burn the chocolate and affect the taste. If you are using the microwave to melt the chocolate, be careful to temper the chocolate.
The ganache needs a solid chilling before scooping into balls. If you're short on time, put the ganache in the freezer for about 20 minutes. When rolling the ganache balls, work quickly, as the heat from your hands will soften them quickly. If the ganache becomes too soft to work with, stick the container back into the fridge for a few minutes to re-chill. A fork is helpful when dipping the balls into the chocolate to help release excess chocolate. Tapping the side of the bowl is also a good way to shake off the extra chocolate. Make sure to dust on the raspberry powder quickly after dipping into the chocolate before it hardens.
What other flavors can I add to these chocolate truffles?
There are many ways to add a twist to the flavor of these truffles. You can swap out the freeze-dried raspberries for other freeze-dried fruits like strawberries, cherries, or blueberries. For the classic orange and chocolate combination, add some orange zest or orange extract to the ganache before chilling. You can also sprinkle on orange zest to the finished truffles before the chocolate shell hardens.
You can also give these chocolate truffles a boozy touch by adding 1-2 tablespoons of Grand Marnier, Amaretto, or Kahlua to the warm ganache. Grand Marnier will add a citrusy kick, Amaretto will add almond nuttiness, and Kahlua offers a coffee-forward flavor. Another option is to add nut butter like almond butter, cashew butter, or hazelnut butter to the ganache. Try a teaspoon or two of espresso powder to add a hint of coffee flavor. Spices can add a nice element as well. Cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, or even cayenne pepper add interest to the truffles without overpowering the flavor.