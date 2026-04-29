Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffles Recipe

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Sometimes, the main course isn't what leaves an impression after a dinner party — it's the dessert. Even a small and seemingly simple sweet treat that has some sort of "wow" factor in presentation and taste can really leave guests feeling impressed and satisfied. These dark chocolate raspberry truffles, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, certainly have that wow factor. They taste like something you'd pick up at a high-end chocolate shop, but are actually very easy to make at home. They have a rich chocolate and raspberry ganache center with a hard chocolate shell, and a dusting of raspberry powder and flaky salt for extra pizzazz. The secret to the bold raspberry flavor is the freeze-dried raspberries that are blended into a powder, which provides that tangy fruit flavor without watering down the chocolate.

Hahn is a big fan of the simplicity of this dessert, and how your guests never have to know how truly easy it is to make. "This is one of those desserts that looks hard, but is really quite simple, she says. "With only three ingredients, you can whip up a tray of these fancy truffles to pair with an elegant dinner, or elevate a casual gathering." Hahn also notes that the truffles can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks, so we can tack convenience onto the long list of praises for this treat as well.