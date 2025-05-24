When To Use Espresso Powder Vs Coffee Grounds For Homemade Coffee Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the best store-bought coffee ice cream isn't as delicious or rewarding as the one you make at home just the way you like it. While the ingredients are pretty straightforward, there's one decision you'll need to make about how to infuse the ice cream with coffee flavor. It might seem logical that brewing a cup of coffee or espresso is the best way to add coffee flavor to ice cream, but that method can add too much liquid to the mixture. That's why it's best to opt for espresso powder or coffee grounds, which don't require additional liquid, yielding a thick and creamy frozen dessert. But there are differences in how they work in the recipe, so it's best to understand how they work before choosing.

You can't add coffee grounds directly to the ice cream mixture. First, you have to simmer and steep them in the milk base. It's important to use coffee with a medium grind, which is easier to strain, ensuring there's no gritty texture in your finished product while providing plenty of roasty coffee flavor. With espresso powder, there's no need for the extra steps of steeping or straining. Many coffee ice cream recipes call for espresso powder because you don't need much for a strong coffee flavor. Simply mix it into the ice cream base before churning. No need to brew or dissolve it.

All of that said, there's one more important factor to consider before writing off coffee grounds completely. There are some significant variances in flavor that might make or break one option or the other for some coffee ice cream lovers.