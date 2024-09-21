How To Temper Chocolate In The Microwave Without Burning It
Knowing how to temper chocolate is an important skill for all people who bake with chocolate. Tempered chocolate can be used for several reasons, like dipping and coating sweet treats like strawberries, pretzels, marshmallows, and chocolate chip cookies. Or it can be used to make chocolate molds, shavings, or special garnishes for cakes and decadent hot chocolates. You can even temper chocolate with a little bit of coconut oil to make a hard shell to pour over ice cream. However, the process of tempering chocolate in the microwave is a bit more complicated than just sticking it on high heat to melt because of its finicky nature.
Due to chocolate's chemistry, it is sensitive to sudden changes in temperature as well as moisture. The ingredient tends to retain heat in its center, which makes it burn and crystalize if the heat is not manually distributed. Additionally, if water gets into the chocolate during the tempering process, it will seize and get an unfortunate grainy texture. The difference between simply melting chocolate and tempering it is that when you are doing the latter, you are controlling the heating process in order to get a smooth finish that sets when cooled. Therefore, when tempering chocolate in the microwave, you must pay close attention to it throughout the entire heating process. It is recommended to heat the chocolate in short increments while stirring continuously — but don't worry, it is still a simple process.
Tempering chocolate in the microwave is easy
Tempering chocolate does not have to be a difficult process. It can be done on the stove or in the microwave — some people even use an advanced technique called bain-marie. In fact, famed chocolatier Jacques Torres' go-to method is the easiest way via the microwave, showing that it is a solid option. To do so, start with chocolate chips or small chocolate chunks. If you have a large chocolate bar, you can cut the chocolate into smaller pieces. Then, place the chocolate in the microwave in 30-second increments. Be cautious as the chocolate starts to melt as it can easily overheat and start to seize.
Once the chocolate begins to soften, stir it as the heat from the center can help break up lumps and further melt the chocolate. It is recommended to use a glass bowl as it has a higher heat capacity, but any type of heat-safe bowl works. Be patient during the heating process as different types of chocolate melt at different speeds, so while you may think you have the timing down, it is important to always heat the chocolate in small sessions. If you accidentally over-temper the chocolate and it clumps, stir a splash of oil, vegetable oil, or melted butter into the mixture to get the smooth texture back. Easy peasy! Once tempered, the chocolate is ready to be used to make delicious chocolate-covered strawberries or for other chocolate-baking endeavors.