How To Temper Chocolate In The Microwave Without Burning It

Knowing how to temper chocolate is an important skill for all people who bake with chocolate. Tempered chocolate can be used for several reasons, like dipping and coating sweet treats like strawberries, pretzels, marshmallows, and chocolate chip cookies. Or it can be used to make chocolate molds, shavings, or special garnishes for cakes and decadent hot chocolates. You can even temper chocolate with a little bit of coconut oil to make a hard shell to pour over ice cream. However, the process of tempering chocolate in the microwave is a bit more complicated than just sticking it on high heat to melt because of its finicky nature.

Due to chocolate's chemistry, it is sensitive to sudden changes in temperature as well as moisture. The ingredient tends to retain heat in its center, which makes it burn and crystalize if the heat is not manually distributed. Additionally, if water gets into the chocolate during the tempering process, it will seize and get an unfortunate grainy texture. The difference between simply melting chocolate and tempering it is that when you are doing the latter, you are controlling the heating process in order to get a smooth finish that sets when cooled. Therefore, when tempering chocolate in the microwave, you must pay close attention to it throughout the entire heating process. It is recommended to heat the chocolate in short increments while stirring continuously — but don't worry, it is still a simple process.

