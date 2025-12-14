The Absolute Best Breading For Fried Catfish

There's a good deal of debate about the best way to prepare fried catfish, especially surrounding the best kind of breading to use. Some cooks like to use store-bought breading such as Zatarain's, while others will use either flour, breadcrumbs, cornmeal, or a combination of all three. When you're trying to prepare authentic Southern fried catfish for a traditional dinner, one coating mix stands out.

The blend that's often touted as the real deal when it comes to Southern fried catfish is made from cornmeal mixed with a little all-purpose flour and various spices. The methods of combining these elements can vary for each cook. Typically, you'll mix a 1½:1 ratio of finely ground cornmeal to all-purpose flour, then toss in a blend of spices such as salt, pepper, cayenne, lemon pepper, and paprika (or add your own favorite seasonings).

Dredge the fish in an egg wash or buttermilk, coat with the cornmeal and spices, then fry in a hot pan filled with a high-heat neutral oil for deep frying. The catfish will be crispy and golden on the outside and tender on the inside. Your fried catfish will be the star when served at a Southern-style fish fry with hush puppies and a side of creamy coleslaw.