5 Unique Po' Boys In New Orleans

In New Orleans, a city famous for its culinary flair, where rich sauces and complex spices elevate the food to levels far beyond ordinary, the sandwiches are predictably an upgrade as well. The po' boy, Louisiana's version of the sub or hoagie and also the state's most iconic sandwich, is an overstuffed sammy on French bread (the best-known loaves coming from Leidenheimer's bakery in New Orleans) typically dressed with pickles, tomato slices, mayonnaise, and shredded lettuce. I've been chowing down on po' boys since childhood, and while I'm drawn to the classics — fried shrimp, roast beef with gravy (an easy one to make at home), hot sausage, and fried oysters being some of the go-tos — New Orleans restaurants, unsurprisingly, offer more unusual variations that are not to be missed.

We're not talking about po' boys filled with French fries and gravy, soft shell crab, or surf-and-turf (fried shrimp and roast beef) — all of which can be found across the city — no, these selections are even more unique. We're talking about delicious mashups like the Cochon de Lait Cubano from Mahoney's, which combines traditional Cajun slow-roasted suckling pig and the classic Cuban sandwich, or Killer Poboys' jerk chicken number that melds Jamaican and New Orleans flavors in one spicy package. And these are just a few of the handheld beauties that show off the Crescent City's deep sandwich bona fides.