19 Regional Foods Across The US You Should Try At Least Once

If you plan to travel domestically soon, basing your itinerary around food isn't a bad idea. There are so many regional recipes to experience. In fact, you may need to travel to get your hands on some of them, but we promise that your taste buds will thank you. And if you happen to see one of these dishes on the menu or at a market while you are away from home, don't hesitate to try them to get an authentic adventure, starting with your plate.

Some regional cuisines use spices or ingredients native to their areas while others highlight cooking styles that are rich in culinary history and tradition. No matter how the dishes made their way to their well-known locales, you can be sure that they've stood the test of time and the discerning tastebuds of many locals and travelers alike. If you have a chance to check out some of these regional specialty foods, you should!