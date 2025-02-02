The Fruity British Cocktail Made For Ginger Ale Lovers

To understand the Pimm's Cup, you'll first need a familiarity with Pimm's No. 1 Liqueur, a British original developed in the early 1800s by James Pimm as an accompaniment to the oysters he sold in his oyster house. The idea was to create a delicious drink that would both aid in digestion and keep the customers ordering up. While variations of Pimm's have been made with other spirits over the years, the No. 1's base is gin, and the original is the most popular. In addition to gin, the liqueur has some fruit and spice notes.

The most popular way to drink Pimm's No. 1 is the Pimm's Cup, which enhances the fruitiness of the liqueur by adding a variety of botanical garnishes, including cucumbers, strawberries, oranges, and mint. All of this is mixed together with a bit of Pimm's in a glass (or pitcher, if you're serving a crowd).

The cocktail also includes several ounces of British lemonade, which, if you live in the U.S., may not be what you think. British lemonade is a sparkling beverage more akin to a flavored sparkling water than what Americans think of as lemonade. Some American Pimm's drinkers turn to San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata as a substitute, but others enjoy ginger ale, 7Up, or Sprite.