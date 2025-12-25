The Hands Down Best Chicken Parmesan In Every US State

Chicken parm is an Italian-American comfort food staple. Even chain restaurants serve this popular dish. Of course, there's good chicken parm all over the country and very likely right where you live. But sometimes you're just craving a top-tier experience, and if that sounds like you, then we've got you covered. If you're looking for the best of the best in the U.S., this is the list for you.

This isn't your usual recommendation roundup — we've embarked on a nationwide journey to find the tastiest chicken parm plates in all 50 states. We combed through social media and review websites, consulted friends, and used personal experience to find the ultimate spots where you can try this Italian classic in states across the U.S. Keep reading if you're ready to find out where to go for the best parm on your next cross-country adventure, from Alabama all the way to Wyoming.