The Hands Down Best Chicken Parmesan In Every US State
Chicken parm is an Italian-American comfort food staple. Even chain restaurants serve this popular dish. Of course, there's good chicken parm all over the country and very likely right where you live. But sometimes you're just craving a top-tier experience, and if that sounds like you, then we've got you covered. If you're looking for the best of the best in the U.S., this is the list for you.
This isn't your usual recommendation roundup — we've embarked on a nationwide journey to find the tastiest chicken parm plates in all 50 states. We combed through social media and review websites, consulted friends, and used personal experience to find the ultimate spots where you can try this Italian classic in states across the U.S. Keep reading if you're ready to find out where to go for the best parm on your next cross-country adventure, from Alabama all the way to Wyoming.
Alabama: Trattoria Zaza in Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama, might not be the city where you'd expect to find a great chicken parm, but Trattoria Zaza has one. This Italian eatery has a parm that customers love. One Facebook reviewer called it "amazing," while an Instagram follower of the restaurant said it was "magnificent." This writer can also confirm from personal experience that Trattoria's chicken parmesan is spectacular.
(205) 202-6207
207 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Fiori D'Italia in Anchorage
Open since 1995, Fiori D'Italia in Anchorage is a great local spot to enjoy a chicken parm. One Redditor says it was the "best chicken parm" in the area. Smothered in melty cheese and luscious sauce, you really can't go wrong with this dish. Elsewhere, another Redditor agrees, saying that naming Fiori the best chicken parm is "the correct answer."
https://www.facebook.com/fioriditalia/
(907) 243-9990
2502 McRae Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517
Arizona: Vito's Pizza & Italian Ristorante
Ah, Phoenix. If you've never been to this beautiful city, it has buzzworthy pizza that has been featured on Netflix. If you're looking for chicken parm near the Phoenix area, though, Vito's is the place to go. People unequivocally love Vito's chicken parmigiana, as a sandwich and a plate. It was ranked best in the Valley by Phoenix Magazine, and many Facebook reviewers rave about it.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Raduno in Little Rock
Raduno is a Little Rock favorite, serving up classic Italian pizza, sandwiches, and pasta dishes. The restaurant has a legendary parm (in sandwich and plate form), which looks absolutely to die for in its sandwich configuration. As it turns out, customers really love it too. As one Facebook reviewer succinctly sums things up: "It is awesome. The end."
(501) 374-7476
1318 S Main St, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Dan Tana's in Hollywood
A staple in Hollywood, Dan Tana's is a spot where the chicken parmigiana alla nikola is often cited as the best in the whole state, and many reviewers agree. One Facebook video review says there's "no better place" for chicken parm than Dan Tana's, and a glowing review from Appetito called it "as good as one can get."
https://dantanasrestaurant.com/contact/
(310) 275-9444
9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Colorado: Gaetano's in Denver
Gaetano's is a popular Italian restaurant in Denver that gets especially great reviews for its chicken parmesan plates. One seriously impressed YouTube reviewer calls it "life changing," and explains that the chicken is "perfectly cooked" with a great crunch to it, also praising the sauce for its depth and slight kick. Reddit users also praise Gaetano's chicken parm, with one calling it "superb."
(303) 455-9852
3760 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Claudia's Grinder Shop in Farmington
Do you know what goes into a grinder sandwich? Well, it's essentially a hot Italian sub. Claudia's has a chicken parm grinder that went viral in 2024, thanks to an Instagram review. People absolutely rave about it. "This is how you do a parm," one commenter says. "Every time I got one, it's this honking piece of breast on steroids, dry, and crust slipping off it. Then it's pounded out and slathered in cheesy saucy goodness." On Facebook, another reviewer says the sandwich is "absolutely delicious."
https://www.instagram.com/claudiasgrindershop/
(860) 674-9525
1024 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
Delaware: A Touch of Italy
A Touch of Italy's massive pollo alla parmigiana is a dish that's constantly recommended by customers who've frequented both restaurant locations. According to reviews, people love it for its large helping of cheese and its thin, perfectly-crusted chicken. Social media responses back this up, with multiple Facebook users saying the parm is a must-try. "Not only is it massive (like splitable for two people), but it's thin and crispy. Cooked perfect," one Redditor writes.
https://touchofitalyrehoboth.com/
Multiple locations
Florida: Francesco's in Maitland
Francesco's gets consistently great reviews for its pollo parmigiana, with numerous Redditors recommending it as the best around. A reviewer on Facebook also calls this parm "exceptional," praising the crispiness and juiciness of the thin-cut tender chicken breast and the excellent sauce ratio. If you're in the market for a picturesque chicken parm, look no further than this beloved spot.
(407) 960-5533
400 S Orlando Ave # 104, Maitland, FL 32751
Georgia: Bella Napoli in Savannah
Bella Napoli in Savannah, Georgia, brings a small-town vibe to its space and menu, and, beyond this, the pollo parmigiana gets consistently stellar reviews — including on Reddit, where multiple people recommend Bella's as the best place in the area for a chicken parm. Bella Napoli also offers a gluten-free pasta option, meaning visitors with certain dietary restrictions can still order a delicious parm.
https://www.bellanapolibistro.com/
(912) 495-5124
18 E State St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Empire Steakhouse in Waikīkī
Hawaii is known for many things, but chicken parm certainly isn't one of them. At Empire Steak House, however, they're serving up a delicious, quality chicken parmigiana that shouldn't be dismissed. The chicken parm from the Hawaii location of this chain is gigantic, thin, and smothered in cheese and sauce. One Instagram commenter calls it the best, while another Facebook reviewer says it's a solid choice for parm lovers in the area.
https://empiresteakhousehawaii.com/
(808) 777-3100
1777 Ala Moana Blvd, 30th Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Park & A Italia in Idaho Falls
Park & A is a relatively new establishment with a rustic vibe and a large menu of Italian classics. It's already getting lots of buzz for its chicken parmesan. Among social media users, Park & A's chicken parm is considered a staple. The East Idaho News specifically praises the perfectly-cooked chicken and gives a glowing review to the house-made red sauce. Facebook users also consistently recommend the restaurant as the best parm around.
(208) 973-1801
401 Park Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Illinois: Elina's in Chicago
Elina's is a popular Italian restaurant in Chicago that offers a menu full of classics, but the chicken parm reigns supreme. The dish is highly recommended by social media users, and looks particularly delicious with lots of gooey mozzarella. One Instagram review calls it "a must," while a Redditor calls it "the star in my book." Another Reddit user says it is "one of the best chicken parms in town."
(312) 929-2249
1202 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Indiana: Iozzo's Garden Of Italy in Indianapolis
Indianapolis is another city that may not be especially known for its Italian cuisine, but Iozzo's does it right. The restaurant has a long history, originally opening in the 1930s before closing in the 1940s and then reopening in 2009. Iozzo's chicken parm in particular gets rave reviews. Redditors consistently recommend it, with one saying it's the best and that it's "not even close."
(317) 974-1100
946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Maggie's Rumble Room in Des Moines
Des Moines has a hidden gem in its midst with Maggie's Rumble Room. Known for pizza, the restaurant also serves up lots of different sandwiches, and its parm is certainly the top of the list. Maggie's chicken parm sandwich is praised by customers, with the spot being regularly recommended on Reddit. This writer can also confirm that it is a standout parm, packed with flavor, perfectly cooked thin chicken, and delicious sauce.
https://maggiesrumbleroom.com/
(515) 245-9780
1430 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314
Kansas: Angelo's in Wichita
If you're looking for great Italian food (and great chicken parm) in Wichita, look no further than Angelo's. The chicken parmigiana gets rave reviews in both plate and sandwich form. One Facebook reviewer notes that it's "soooo delicious," while another simply adds, "Yummm!" On the restaurant's website, customers also review the chicken dish, with one saying it's the "best chicken parmigiana I have ever had." Another praised it for being "tender, thick, and not dry."
https://www.angeloswichita.com/
(316) 364-7913
5900 E Central Ave # 100, Wichita, KS 67208
Kentucky: Grassa Gramma in Louisville
Grassa Gramma in Louisville aims to do Italian in a way that calls back to home-cooked meals made by your Italian nonna, and this establishment certainly delivers — especially when it comes to chicken parmesan. Grassa's chicken parm boasts a huge portion of meat that has great flavor and a good ratio of sauce and cheese. Customers love it, as many recommended it on Facebook as a top spot for parm, and this writer can also recommend it from personal experience.
(502) 333-9595
2210 Holiday Manor Shopping Center, Louisville, KY 40222
Louisiana: Vincent's in New Orleans
New Orleans is home to a diverse slate of restaurants and cuisines, and Italian food is no exception. The best chicken parm in Louisiana is also located in NOLA, courtesy of Vincent's. The chicken parm at Vincent's is an absolute standout. Visitors praise the Parmesan crust as well as the champagne beurre blanc sauce it's served in. On Reddit, one reviewer says Vincent's is "the way" for a tasty chicken parm.
https://vincentsitaliancuisine.com/
(504) 866-9313
7839 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Bruno's in Portland
Bruno's in Portland has a long history, going all the way back to 1981. It's currently operating as both a restaurant and a pasta company. Bruno's chicken parm is regularly cited as the top in the city, with one Facebook reviewer saying it's "the best," while plenty of others highly recommend it. This writer can also confirm that Bruno's has amazing chicken parm, having frequented the restaurant while in Portland.
(207) 878-9511
33 Allen Ave, Portland, ME 04103
Maryland: Chiaparelli's in Baltimore
Chiaparelli's in Baltimore, which has been around since 1940, offers classic Italian and Italian-American cuisine, including a premium chicken parm. Huge chicken cuts, lots of sauce, and a great helping of cheese make Chiaparelli's the best around. One Facebook reviewer calls it "perfecto," while a commenter agrees Chiaparelli's is "always a great parm." This is the place to be if you're looking for a quality experience in Maryland.
https://www.chiapparellis.com/
(410) 837-0309
237 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: The Villa in Wayland
Italian food — especially Italian-American — has so many different dishes, including some that aren't often seen anymore. Chicken parm, however, endures. In Massachusetts, the best you'll find is at The Villa in Wayland. The Villa is known for its gigantic chicken parmigiana covered with a mozzarella and cheddar blend. One TikTok reviewer calls it her "Roman empire," while other reviews highlight the value of this satisfying dish.
https://www.villarestaurantwayland.com/
(508) 653-8570
124 E Plain St, Wayland, MA 01778
Michigan: Morelia's Italian Fried Chicken in Ferndale
Morelia's is an Italian fried chicken joint in Ferndale that gets a lot of buzz. This chicken parm went viral for its deliciously fried chicken, house-made mozzarella, and gigantic size, as well as the fact that people love it. One TikTok reviewer says the chicken is perfectly prepared and that the sauce is "super good." One Reddit user also says this parm "did not disappoint," while yet another rated it over other Italian spots in the area.
https://www.moreliasitalianfriedchicken.com/
(313) 716-1292
23420 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220
Minnesota: DeGidio's in St. Paul
This gooey, cheesy parm from DeGidio's in St. Paul's gets top-tier reviews from customers in the Twin Cities, who consistently rate it the best around. When a Redditor asked about the tastiest chicken parm in the area, one person simply replied that DeGidio's "is the answer." Meanwhile, another customer on Facebook concurs that DeGidio's is "the best Chicken Parmesan anywhere."
(651) 291-7105
425 Seventh St W, St Paul, MN 55102
Mississippi: Casa D'Italia in Tupelo
Casa D'Italia is a relatively new restaurant in Tupelo. It's often praised for its Tour of Italy dish, which includes a huge helping of chicken parm. On TikTok, a reviewer gave Tour of Italy a 10-out-of-10. Meanwhile, on Facebook, another reviewer also called the chicken parm "delish." This writer can also confirm it's amazing and a must-try for parmigiana in Mississippi.
https://www.casaditaliams.com/
(662) 584-2151
205 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804
Missouri: Grassi's in St. Louis
Grassi's in St. Louis offers all the Italian food you know and love, and is also famous for its steak sandwich. It serves a phenomenal chicken parm sandwich as well, called the Becky Debby. Customers love the Becky Debby, in addition to Grassi's other spectacular stacks. Facebook commenters consistently recommend it, while one Redditor comments that the parm is "fantastic."
(314) 994-1111
10450 German Blvd, Frontenac, MO 63131
Montana: The Kitchen at The Wild Hare in Great Falls
The chicken parm sandwich at The Kitchen at the Wild Hare is truly special. So special that we've ranked it the best in the state. If you're in Montana, there's no reason not to stop here for one. This writer can also second these impressive reviews — this oozy parm sandwich is loaded with crispy, perfectly-fried chicken.
(406) 453-1727
518 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: Roma's in Bellevue
Roma's has a chicken parm that is massive and drenched in cheese, and they even have a version of it called Chicken Cremora (in white sauce). Customers love it, with one Redditor saying, "I can't tell you how many times I've ordered the chicken parm there." Even reviewers on TikTok love it. And, over on Facebook, one customer highlights the parm and the chicken cremora, which they said are "beyond delicious."
https://www.facebook.com/RomaBellevue/
(402) 916-5820
605 Fort Crook Rd N, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Chef's Roma Kitchen in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, believe it or not, has plenty of food options for high-quality bites that don't break the bank. Chef's Roma Kitchen has a reasonably priced menu of Italian favorites, including a stellar chicken parmigiana. This spot's parm is incredibly cheesy, and the chicken is huge and juicy. One TikTok reviewer says the dish is "baked to perfection," and this writer confirms that Chef's is the place to be for an indulgent parm.
(702) 888-3414
10420 S Decatur Blvd #100, Las Vegas, NV 89141
New Hampshire: Presto Craft Kitchen in Manchester
Presto Craft Kitchen is a popular Italian restaurant in Manchester, which offers up chicken parmesan in plate or "stick" form. The sandwich is especially unique — this incredible chicken parm sandwich is served on garlic bread, with one Instagram reviewer calling it "one of the best sandwiches you can find in New Hampshire." On Facebook, another user says that the restaurant offers "the best cutlets [they] have ever had — perfect every time."
https://www.prestocraftkitchen.com/
(603) 606-1252
168 Amory St, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey: Spano's Ristorante Italiano in Point Pleasant
New Jersey has a great spot for parm called Spano's in Point Pleasant. Spano's regularly earns the title of best chicken parm in the state (including in a local poll by 94.3 The Point), and for good reason. As one Facebook review states, "Flavor profile was phenomenal. The marinara sauce was absolutely delicious. It was rich and tangy with a nice balance of sweetness, complementing the dish without overwhelming it. And the cheese ... pure magic."
(732) 701-1600
719 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
New Mexico: Luca in Albuquerque
Luca in Albuquerque does Italian food very well, as evidenced by its hearty, cheesy chicken parm. This long-running spot is known for pizza, but the parm is what you should really order if you're ever traveling through New Mexico. Luca's chicken parmigiana was praised by a reviewer on the restaurant's site as being one of the best in the city. It is also frequently recommended by Facebook commenters as the place to go.
(505) 797-8086
8850 Holly Ave NE Suite J, Albuquerque, NM 87122
New York: Emilio's Ballato in New York City
If you're in New York City, there's no better parm than the one at Emilio's Ballato. Emilio's chicken parm is consistently heralded as an excellent choice, with one Redditor saying that if you're "on a mission to find the best one in NYC," then it's a "must-try." An Instagram food reviewer also calls Emilio's parm a "perfect example" of the dish, while other reviewers often praise the perfect cooking technique and the significant amount of cheese and sauce.
https://www.emiliosballato.com/
(212) 274-8881
55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012
North Carolina: Rosalie's Trattoria in Wilmington
Rosalie's Trattoria in Wilmington gets excellent reviews for its Italian cuisine, especially the chicken parm. Asked about the best in the area, one Facebook commenter enthusiastically exclaims: "ROSALIES!!! Grew up in the northeast ... spent my summers in Italy growing up. Hands down, Rosalie's!!" This writer can also confirm that Rosalie's gets it right in terms of cheese-to-sauce ratio, flavor, and meat quality.
https://rosaliestrattoria.com/
(910) 399-5769
5031 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405
North Dakota: Ziti's Italian American in Fargo
Ziti's is an Italian-American restaurant in West Fargo that opened in 2025 and is family-owned and operated. The restaurant has gotten great reviews so far, and the chicken parm is no exception. Ziti's chicken parm sandwich has been widely praised by customers, with one Facebook commenter saying that it's an "awesome sandwich at a great price." On Reddit, another user also notes, "Zitis in the Lights in West Fargo makes an amazing chicken parm sandwich."
(701) 532-0477
3170 Sheyenne St #170, West Fargo, ND 58078
Ohio: Bruno's in Cleveland
There are some great restaurants in Ohio (some even Guy Fieri can't get enough of). When it comes to Italian, though, Bruno's is renowned for its chicken parm, with one Redditor saying it's the best they've ever had at a restaurant. Bruno's gets praise for its parm from everywhere. Various local reviews refer to the chicken parmigiano as a true menu highlight that's not to be missed.
https://www.brunosristorante.net/home.html
(216) 961-7087
2644 W 41st St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Villa Ravenna in Tulsa
Tulsa is another unassuming city with surprisingly great Italian food. Villa Ravenna is a popular spot with an authentic vibe, and the pollo alla parmigiana is a highlight. Villa's parm is smothered in tons of cheese with a massive portion of chicken. This writer can also confirm that Villa Ravenna has an especially delicious chicken parm. One Instagram reviewer also said their partner had it and called it "amazing."
(918) 270-2666
6526 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145
Oregon: Gabbiano's in Portland
If you're looking for a gigantic portion of tasty chicken parm, try Gabbiano's. It's described by one Facebook reviewer as "the bomb." Additionally, it was featured by Forbes as a highlight of the restaurant's menu. This writer can also confirm that Gabbiano's chicken parmigiana is otherworldly. Big enough to be shared by numerous people, it's a perfect take on the dish.
(503) 719-4373
5411 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania: Vincenzo's in South Philadelphia
A chicken parm sandwich is a handheld take on the classic recipe, and there are plenty of great ones around the country. Vincenzo's in Philly belongs on this list, however, because of what a standout its parm sandwich is. Vincenzo's apparently does it right, with one Redditor saying the dish is "often overlooked" and "the best kept secret in South Philly." One Facebook user gives a mouthwatering description of the parm, saying that the cutlet is thin, the sauce is good, and it is overall delicious.
(215) 463-6811
1626 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Mike's Kitchen in Cranston
If you're going to Rhode Island, you'll find many incredible restaurants across the state. Many are even historic eateries, which should be at the top of your list. For chicken parm, look no further than Mike's Kitchen in Cranston. Mike's is an essential spot for parmigiana, specifically, as confirmed by several Redditors who say it's the best in the state. Many Facebook reviewers also cite Mike's as the place to go for parm in Cranston.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Mikes-kitchen-inc-100057671490233/
(401) 946-5320
170 Randall St, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina: Wild Olive in Charleston
A longtime fixture in Charleston, Wild Olive is known for its diverse menu and high-quality cooking. Its chicken parm is one of the most highly recommended in the state, and for Charleston, specifically, it's no contest. When someone asked about the best chicken parm in the city on Reddit, a reviewer mentioned Wild Olive, and the response was unequivocally in agreement. "This is the answer," one Redditor replied.
(843) 737-4177
2867 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
South Dakota: Pizza Cheeks in Sioux Falls
Pizza Cheeks in Sioux Falls is renowned for its irresistible-looking chicken parm sandwich. This popular local eatery does something truly special with a classic. The jam-packed, flavorful parm sandwich boasts housemade ingredients and a drizzle of basil aioli. One reviewer on Facebook says it "hits the spot every time." Another simply says, "Now THAT is a sandwich."
https://www.mypizzacheeks.com/
(605) 271-0974
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Pastaria in Nashville
Talk about appetizing. Not only is Pastaria's chicken parm superior to others in the state, it's also spectacular in its presentation. Like everything on the menu, Pastaria plates its chicken parm beautifully with attention to detail. There's no contest — Pastaria is the place to go for parm in Tennessee. One Redditor describes the restaurant as "awesome," while another emphatically says it is "so good." The chicken parm specifically also gets praise over on Pastaria's Facebook, where a customer emphatically says it's their favorite dish on the menu.
https://pastarianashville.com/
(615) 915-1866
8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
Texas: Dovetail in Austin
Dovetail is a popular pizza restaurant in Austin, Texas, and has a beloved chicken parm that customers rave about. One Redditor calls it "the best I've ever had," while a Facebook commenter called it the best in the city, also praising its eggplant parm. From personal experience, I can confidently say it was the best parm I ate during my Texas travels — massive, flavorful, and just the right amount of crunch on the edges of the chicken cutlet.
(512) 522-1375
1816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Silverside Deli in Salt Lake City
Silverside Deli in SLC does sandwiches right and its chicken parmigiana is no different, made with chicken thighs fried in panko breadcrumbs, a vodka sauce, cherry pepper relish, and melty provolone cheese. Truly a mouthwatering parm, this sandwich isn't for the faint of heart with its hefty portioning. Still, one Redditor calls it an "amazing sandwich," while a satisfied TikTok reviewer says it's "on point."
https://www.silversidedeli.com/
(801) 935-4141
2121 McClelland St #108, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Vermont: Papa Frank's Italian Restaurant in Winooski
Vermont is a beautiful place to visit, and Papa Frank's is a restaurant that has a cozy local vibe and serves up classic Italian cuisine. This parm has been called the best in New England. Reviewers often note how tender the meat is, applauding the cheese layer as well. On Facebook, one commenter calls it "truly the real thing."
(802) 655-2423
13 W Center St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Carbonara in Arlington
Carbonara's chicken parm a la vodka is quite literally a legendary dish. For some, it's about the cheese pour (an amazing presentation in itself). Ultimately, however, it's the flavor and quality of the food that has people coming back. A TikTok commenter calls Carbonara's parm "the ultimate heavenly dish." Meanwhile, an Instagram commenter says it was "honestly the best chicken parm I've ever had."
(703) 721-3905
3865 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203
Washington: La Rustica in Seattle
Having spent plenty of time in Seattle and eaten at many Italian spots, La Rustica is one that stands out above the rest. Its chicken parm is absolutely no exception. This parm was named the best in the state by local radio station, KJR 93.3 FM, and customers love the generous portion of chicken atop a giant plate of spaghetti. In Washington state, you can't go wrong with La Rustica's chicken parm.
https://www.larusticaseattle.com/
(206) 932-3020
4100 Beach Dr SW, Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia: Lefty's Place in Morgantown
Morgantown has a gem in Lefty's Place, which offers up truly unique wings, calzones, and sandwiches. Its chicken parm is especially good-looking, and customers say it tastes just as delicious. One Redditor said it's "awesome," while another Reddit user emphatically exclaimed: "Lefty's all day." If you're ever hungry for a chicken parm in Morgantown, Lefty's Place won't let you down.
(304) 241-5501
503 Burroughs Street Ste 102, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Balistreri's Bluemound Inn in Milwaukee
Balistreri's Bluemound Inn boasts incredible Italian food with an authentic vibe to match. Its chicken parm is beloved by regulars, and it's easy to see why. This parm is highly recommended, including on Reddit, where one commenter called it their "go-to" at the restaurant. A perfect portion of chicken covered in sauce with just the right amount of cheese, Balistri's appears to do it just right.
(414) 348-5183
6501 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213
Wyoming: The Bronx Pizza in Cheyenne
The Bronx Pizza is a joint that serves a highly recommended chicken parmigiana sandwich. While you might not think of Wyoming as a state known for stellar parm, The Bronx Pizza should challenge this assumption. This classic sandwich is loaded with chicken and cheese, and customers love it. One Facebook user rejoiced at the fact that they could order this in Wyoming.
https://www.facebook.com/grandpasdowntownpizzaria/
(307) 632-1553
1611 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
To find the best parm in each state, we looked for consensus around taste, quality, flavor, and the overall experience at each restaurant, and combed social media for reviews. For those who are looking to find the best chicken parm in their state or prep for their own cross-country parm tasting extravaganza, this list should be your guide to all things chicken parmesan in the U.S.