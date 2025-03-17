Enjoy The Creamiest Hummus Ever With One Unexpected Kitchen Tool

Some things always taste better homemade — and hummus is certainly one of them. A food processor is the best kitchen tool for making hummus, but a blender works just fine, too. If you don't have either, there's a kitchen tool swap that can be surprisingly effective: a potato ricer.

This tool is normally used for making perfectly smooth mashed potatoes by pressing cooked potatoes through fine perforations. It looks somewhat similar to a garlic press, but larger. A potato ricer eliminates lumps, but without overworking the starch, leading to the ideal mashed potato texture. The same basic idea applies to chickpeas — by smashing them in a potato ricer you can create a silky smooth base that can then be mixed with other ingredients like olive oil, tahini, and lemon juice.

For super smooth hummus, it's recommended you remove the skins from the chickpeas. The skin can contribute to a grainy, lumpy texture (this is fine if you prefer a thicker consistency). Peeling chickpeas by hand can be time-consuming, but a potato ricer can make this step easier. When pressed in the potato ricer, the soft inner part of the chickpeas will come through the perforations while leaving most of the skins behind.