Enjoy The Creamiest Hummus Ever With One Unexpected Kitchen Tool
Some things always taste better homemade — and hummus is certainly one of them. A food processor is the best kitchen tool for making hummus, but a blender works just fine, too. If you don't have either, there's a kitchen tool swap that can be surprisingly effective: a potato ricer.
This tool is normally used for making perfectly smooth mashed potatoes by pressing cooked potatoes through fine perforations. It looks somewhat similar to a garlic press, but larger. A potato ricer eliminates lumps, but without overworking the starch, leading to the ideal mashed potato texture. The same basic idea applies to chickpeas — by smashing them in a potato ricer you can create a silky smooth base that can then be mixed with other ingredients like olive oil, tahini, and lemon juice.
For super smooth hummus, it's recommended you remove the skins from the chickpeas. The skin can contribute to a grainy, lumpy texture (this is fine if you prefer a thicker consistency). Peeling chickpeas by hand can be time-consuming, but a potato ricer can make this step easier. When pressed in the potato ricer, the soft inner part of the chickpeas will come through the perforations while leaving most of the skins behind.
Considerations when using a potato ricer to make hummus
Normally when using cooked canned chickpeas to make hummus, they are ready to blend. However, when using a potato ricer, it's best to heat the chickpeas in hot water or in the microwave (with liquid) to make them as soft as possible. If cooking dry chickpeas, simmer them longer than normal to make the texture soft and easy to mash.
You'll want to work in small batches of chickpeas when using a potato ricer. Overloading it will jam the perforations with skins. Clear the leftover skins out after each batch — to reduce food waste, save them and add them to veggie burgers or falafels. While the inside of the chickpeas will be creamy and smooth after pressing, you'll still need to hand-mix the other hummus ingredients. If it feels challenging to incorporate everything by hand, try adding a small amount more liquid like lemon juice or olive oil. Avoid adding water as this will dilute the flavor. Want an even creamier hummus? Baking soda is the secret hummus ingredient. Add some to your water when you boil or microwave the chickpeas.
Another plus to buying a potato ricer instead of a blender is that it's much more affordable — for example, the PriorityChef Large 15oz Potato Ricer costs $23 on Amazon. Aside from making hummus and mashed potatoes, it can also be used to make creamy dishes such as guacamole and baby food.