Orange Vs White Sweet Potatoes: What's The Difference?

Potatoes and sweet potatoes are often mistaken as different varieties of the same vegetable, but they are, in fact, not directly related. While potatoes belong to the Solanaceae, or nightshade, family, sweet potatoes are members of the Convolvulaceae family, more commonly known as morning glory. But like potatoes, of which there are more than 4,000 different varieties, there are numerous varieties of sweet potatoes to choose from as well (more than 400). Among them are orange and white sweet potatoes (and there is even a purple variety that will give your sourdough bread a vibrant hue). Orange and white sweet potatoes are often used interchangeably, but are they really the same?

They are both sweet potatoes, and delicious and nutritious in their own right, but there are some differences between the two that you'll want to familiarize yourself with so you can enjoy them to their fullest potential. There is the obvious difference in color — white sweet potatoes are a pale whitish color on the inside and light brown, similar to a regular potato, on the outside, while orange sweet potatoes are, well, orange. But the differences go deeper than mere color. White sweet potatoes have a milder flavor and a drier texture, whereas the orange ones are naturally sweeter, and their moist texture lends to a creamier cooked spud. While this doesn't make one better than the other, it does make the white ones more adaptable for a variety of recipes, so they can bring the nutritional value of sweet potatoes to both sweet and savory dishes.