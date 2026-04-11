The Best Fish And Chips Shops On The East Coast, Hands Down
Travel up and down the Atlantic Seaboard, and you'll find plenty of must-try East Coast delicacies, like lobster rolls, crab cakes, and clam chowder. However, nothing says comfort quite like fish and chips. The dish was brought to America by way of the U.K., and although there are slight differences between American and British fish and chips, you can typically expect the same thing: mild white fish that's battered and fried until crispy on the outside and soft and steamy inside, along with golden fries.
Fish and chips shops are ubiquitous on the East Coast, but some spots deserve special mention for their superior versions of the dish. To uncover the places that do the dish best, we pored over customer reviews and noted awards and accolades. Based on what diners are saying, these are the spots serving up generous portions of fish and chips cooked to crispy perfection, along with delicious sauces and sides.
1. Dame in New York City, New York
Dame began life as a pop-up, and it was such a huge success that it soon transitioned into a brick-and-mortar shop. The most famous dish is the fish and chips featuring hake coated with a crunchy crust. The fish is spritzed with malt vinegar, sprinkled with flaky salt, and served with thick-cut fries and tartar sauce.
It's easy to see why so many people are blown away by the fish and chips at Dame. For one, the portion size is massive. Plus, the crispy batter is on point, and the fish is flavorful. As one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "It's like delicate and crispy at the same time. It's unreal ... that fish is just perfectly moist and flaky on the inside." Diners also love the British-style chips and fresh-tasting tartar sauce.
(929) 367-7370
87 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
2. Lil Chippy in Portland, Maine
Some say Portland, Maine, is one of the most overlooked food cities in the U.S. thanks to its abundance of top-notch restaurants. One that's been getting a lot of hype as of late is Lil Chippy. The laid-back spot opened in 2024, and it's already amassed legions of fans who say the signature fish and chips are outstanding.
Lil Chippy's fish and chips feature Maine hake fried until golden and served with crispy fries, slaw, tartar sauce, and ketchup. "I can't stop raving about how perfectly crisp the batter was and how tender the fish was," commented one fan on a Facebook post. Many people also appreciate that you can get a gluten-free version of the dish. And if you want to add more pizazz, you can also request sauces like the Old Bayoli and Calabrian chili sauce.
https://www.lilchippymaine.com/
(207) 536-4508
52 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
3. The Druid in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Located in the heart of Cambridge's Inman Square, The Druid is an Irish pub that offers comforting fare, often accompanied by live traditional Irish music. It's famous for its fish and chips, consisting of a hefty piece of battered cod served with hand-cut fries and house-made tartar sauce. You can also get that same fish in a sandwich if you prefer.
It's hard to find anyone with anything bad to say about The Druid's fish and chips. By most accounts, the dish is well-executed and ultra-tasty. Some even say they're the best in all of New England. Plus, people love the atmosphere that goes with them. As one Reddit user said, "Fish and chips with a Guinness at the Druid is the definition of my happy place. The place, the food, the drink ... all ideal."
(617) 497-0965
1357 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139
4. Amaral's Fish & Chips in Warren, Rhode Island
Amaral's Fish & Chips made our list of the best fried fish joints in every state thanks to the rave reviews it gets for its fish and chips. In fact, when the Providence Journal asked readers to vote for their favorite fish and chips across Rhode Island, Amaral's earned the top spot. One Reddit user took it one step further, stating, "Amarals in Warren is the best I've ever had."
Order the signature dish at Amaral's, and you'll get not one or two, but three meaty pieces of fish encased in a crunchy golden coating. The dish also comes with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Diners say that the batter is perfectly crispy and not greasy at all, and the fish is nice and flaky. Pro tip: call ahead to avoid the lines.
https://www.amaralsfishandchips.com/
(401) 247-0675
4 Redmond St, Warren, RI 02885
5. The Codfather in North Charleston, South Carolina
Being the coastal city that it is, Charleston, South Carolina, has a stellar seafood scene. If it's fish and chips you're craving, many locals will tell you that no other place compares to The Codfather. Here, owner Adam Randall serves up British-style fish and chips featuring hand-battered cod and thick fries that are flipped and shaken in the fryer to ensure crispiness all around.
"This is the best fish and chips I've had in the U.S.A.," said one reviewer in a YouTube video. "The fish tastes so fresh, and the crunch is ridiculous." Diners also comment on how big the portions are and how tasty the house-made tartar sauce is. You may want to get there soon, though, because Randall is considering selling, though he hasn't accepted any offers to date.
https://thecodfatherchippy.com/
(843) 789-4649
4254 Spruill Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
6. Fish and Whistle in Biddeford, Maine
Fish and Whistle owners Jason Eckerson and Kate Hamm were recently nominated for a James Beard Award thanks to their tasty fish dishes made with locally sourced seafood. The spot is small, with just a handful of tables and counter seating, creating a cozy, amiable atmosphere. And according to many diners, the star of the menu is the British-style fish and chips.
The fish and chips orders come in three sizes: petite, half, or full. No matter which size you get, you'll be treated to fresh fish coated in a light, tempura-like batter with fries, tartar sauce, and lemon. You can also add slaw and curry sauce. As for the flavor and quality, one Redditor said, "It's hands down the best fish and chips I've had in Maine."
https://www.fishandwhistlemaine.com/
(207) 571-4520
299 Main St, Suite 104, Biddeford, ME 04005
7. Stargazy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Opened in 2015, Stargazy is the go-to spot in Philadelphia for authentic English fare. As one Reddit user said, "A true taste of Britain that most of the British or Irish themed pubs in the area don't even come close to." Think sausage rolls, shepherd's pie, and fish and chips, which some say are the best in the city.
Stargazy only offers fish and chips on Fridays, but many diners say it's totally worth the wait. The Friday special features a huge piece of flaky fried haddock with mushy peas and fries, which one reviewer on Instagram described as "Proper British style chips, chunky and filling." You can jazz things up with a splash of malt vinegar (the standard condiment for fish and chips) and tartar sauce.
https://www.stargazywastaken.com/
(215) 309-2761
1838 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
8. Sir Cricket's Fish and Chips in Orleans, Massachusetts
Inspired by English pub-style fish and chips, Sir Cricket's Fish and Chips has been impressing diners with its version of the dish since 1970. The hole-in-the-wall spot is pretty low-key — you place your order at the counter, then head to the condiment bar for your preferred sauces. Don't let that fool you, though, because many say the fish and chips are divine.
Sir Cricket's fish and chips come with golden fried fish, fries, and coleslaw. One reviewer summed up the fish in a Facebook post, describing it as, "Moist and flaky with a thin, lightly crispy batter." People also say the fries are crispy and that the slaw is a nice compliment. As another reviewer wrote on Facebook, "Coleslaw was very good, fresh, crunchy, and had a little kick to it."
https://nausetfishandlobsterpool.com/sir-crickets-fish-n-chips
(508) 255-4453
38 MA-6A, Orleans, MA 02653
9. A Salt & Battery in New York City, New York
Most Brits will tell you that the key to getting good fish and chips in the U.K. is to hit up a local chippy (the term for a fish and chips shop). Well, A Salt & Battery aims to recreate the authentic British chippy experience in New York City. The main focus is on crispy fish, thick-cut chips, and traditional condiments and sides.
You can choose from either cod or haddock for your fried fish at A Salt & Battery, along with optional sides like chips, mushy peas, and baked beans. You may not even need sides, though, as many diners say the fish is pure perfection. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "That batter on the outside was so crispy, and the fish on the inside was like eating melted butter!"
(212) 691-2713
112 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
10. Bet's Fish Fry in Boothbay, Maine
It doesn't get more no-frills than Bet's Fish Fry. This tiny fish shack is only open at lunchtime during the summer season, and it's a cash-only spot. In addition, it has only three items on the menu: fried haddock, hand-cut fries, and a fish sandwich. And many will tell you that fried fish is some of the best you'll ever try.
Place your order at the window of Bet's, and Bet Finocchiaro and her team will fry up a locally caught filet to order and serve it up with hand-cut fries (optional) and dill tartar sauce. Diners love how massive the portion sizes are and how fresh and tasty the fish is every time. As one fan commented on a Facebook post, "The best of the best!! One of my favorites, always done right."
Route 27— off the town square, Boothbay, ME 04537
11. Ye Olde English Fish & Chips in Woonsocket, Rhode Island
With a history dating back to 1916, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips is the oldest fish and chips restaurant in the United States. It all began when Harry and Ethel Sowden immigrated from England and opened a fish-and-chip shop in Providence, Rhode Island. They moved to the Woonsocket location in the 1930s, and it's been going strong ever since.
Ye Olde English sticks to the original fish and chips recipe, hand-cutting, battering, and deep-frying the fish to a lovely golden brown and serving it with thick, hand-cut fries. For many people, the spot always has and always will have the best fish and chips around. As one fan posted on TikTok, "Ye Olde English is still the best fish and chips ever. Still undefeated."
https://yeoldeenglishfishandchips.twupro.com/
(401) 762-3637
25 S Main St, Woonsocket, RI 02895
12. Yorkshire County Fish Shop at Epcot in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
A theme park might not be the first place you'd think of for fantastic fish and chips, but diners can't stop raving about Yorkshire County Fish Shop at Epcot. It's located in the World Showcase section, which features eleven pavilions dedicated to different countries. According to many folks, this takeaway stand styled like a British chippy gets the fried fish formula just right.
Served on paper boat trays, the beer-battered fish and chips include a piece of golden-brown fish with thick-cut fries. Diners say the fish is light, flaky, and flavorful. Even better, the ratio of fish to batter is spot on. As one reviewer commented in a YouTube video, "The batter isn't too much. The fish isn't too much. It's perfectly balanced."
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/epcot/yorkshire-county-fish-shop/
(407) 939-5277
200 Epcot Center Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
13. The Dubliner in Boston, Massachusetts
Opened in 2022, The Dubliner is an Irish pub that many say is one of Boston's true hidden gem restaurants. You'll find all the usual Irish-style offerings here, including Guinness beef stew and shepherd's pie. But what the spot has become famous for is the Day Boat Fish and Chips. "These are the best I have found," said one fan on Reddit.
The Dubliner gets its haddock fresh every day and cuts it in-house. Each piece is dipped in a house-made batter and fried to order, along with thick-cut, triple-cooked fries. All of that golden crispy goodness is piled onto a plate with sides of mushy peas, tartar sauce, and curry sauce. "Perfectly battered while still feeling light and staying crispy," said one fan on Instagram.
https://www.thedublinerboston.com/best-fish-and-chips-boston-ma
(857) 317-2695
2 Center Plz, Boston, MA 02108
14. The Oxbow in Easley, South Carolina
If you happen to be in upstate South Carolina and want to try some truly stellar fish and chips, The Oxbow gets rave reviews. It's helmed by British chef Ray Wyatt, who knows a thing or two about the dish. As one reviewer posted on Instagram, "We're talking crispy, golden, and exactly like you'd find in a pub in the U.K."
The Oxbow serves up its highly sought-after fish and chips every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each order features a fresh Atlantic cod filet that's battered to order, fried until golden, and served with chunky fries and house-made tartar sauce. You can also get it with mushy peas and a curry sauce that one diner described on Facebook as "so good it should be a controlled substance."
(864) 203-1067
1307 Old Easley Hwy, Easley, SC 29640
15. Go Fish! In Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Founded by London-native Alison Blyth, Go Fish! is where homesick Brits in Rehoboth Beach can indulge in classic dishes like bangers and mash and shepherd's pie. However, as the name suggests, the real star of the menu is the fish and chips. According to one reviewer on Facebook, "They are an entire level above fish and chips anywhere else I've tried."
Swing by Go Fish! for lunch or dinner, and you can order the fried fish served with English-style chips and tartar sauce. Alternatively, you can order the fish with Caesar salad instead of fries to lighten things up, or order it on its own as a standalone snack or as an add-on to any meal. Optional sides include mushy peas, coleslaw, and curry sauce.
https://gofishrehoboth.com/menu
(302) 226-1044
24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
16. Bob O'Malley's Whaleback in Sandwich, Massachusetts
"There is every other place, and then there is Bob O'Malley's Whaleback," said one Reddit user in response to a question about where to find the best fried fish in Cape Cod. This hole-in-the-wall spot offers easygoing vibes with a long bar and just 28 seats inside, plus outdoor patio seating. And it serves up fish and chips that some say are just perfect.
You might do a double-tale when you look at the Whaleback's menu because the fish and chips are priced at just $9. That's not a typo, and it shouldn't lead you to believe that you'll be getting something minuscule or low-quality. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "Large portion, freshly cooked in clean oil. Crisp, light coating, moist inside. Served piping hot with tasty, crisp fries."
https://bobomalleyswhalebackrestaurant.shop/
(508) 888-9850
1052 S Sandwich Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563
17. Aboveground in Washington D.C.
Tucked inside Union Market, Aboveground is a one-stop shop for British eats like fish and chips, steak-and-ale pie, and sausage rolls. There's also a shop where you can grab imported snacks and authentic British candies. Prior to Aboveground, chef Nicholas Joseph Martino worked under celebrity chef Marco Pierre White to learn the secrets of really great British dishes, like his much-lauded fish and chips.
"The Governor's" Fish and Chips feature Alaskan cod that's lightly dipped in a beer batter, then fried and served atop a pile of thick, triple-cooked chips with sides of mushy peas, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar. By most accounts, the dish hits all the right notes. "The fish and chips get 10 out of 10," said one fan on Instagram. "As a Brit who grew up in the North of England, I give these a huge thumbs up."
https://www.abovegrounddc.com/
(202) 798-3985
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
18. Dune Brothers Seafood in Providence, Rhode Island
Dune Brothers is all about New England seafood that's responsibly sourced and artfully prepared. It started out as a seasonal seafood shack, and now there are several locations, including a cozy year-round restaurant and seafood market. Among the must-tries on the menu is the crave-worthy fish and chips.
The fish that Dune Brothers uses for the fish and chips changes regularly, as it depends on what's in season and brought in that day. That being said, there are a few things you can expect, including a huge filet coated in crunchy batter and sprinkled with flaky salt. The fish also comes with fries dusted in Old Bay seasoning and house-made tartar sauce. Diners rave about the dish, like one TikToker who said, "Best fish and chips I've ever had."
(401) 249-9650
170 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906
Methodology
With so many fish and chips shops along the East Coast, narrowing down the best of the best was no easy task. To put together this list, we turned to customer reviews, as well as awards and accolades from local and national publications. Some of the criteria we looked for included the freshness of the fish, the execution of the fry, top-notch fries, and the quality of the sides and sauces. According to what diners are saying, these are the spots that tick all those boxes.