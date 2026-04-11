The Best Fish And Chips Shops On The East Coast, Hands Down

Travel up and down the Atlantic Seaboard, and you'll find plenty of must-try East Coast delicacies, like lobster rolls, crab cakes, and clam chowder. However, nothing says comfort quite like fish and chips. The dish was brought to America by way of the U.K., and although there are slight differences between American and British fish and chips, you can typically expect the same thing: mild white fish that's battered and fried until crispy on the outside and soft and steamy inside, along with golden fries.

Fish and chips shops are ubiquitous on the East Coast, but some spots deserve special mention for their superior versions of the dish. To uncover the places that do the dish best, we pored over customer reviews and noted awards and accolades. Based on what diners are saying, these are the spots serving up generous portions of fish and chips cooked to crispy perfection, along with delicious sauces and sides.