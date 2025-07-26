Why Charleston, South Carolina's Seafood Scene Is One Of The Best You Can Visit

While location alone sets Charleston's seafood scene apart, the city has access to more waterways than the ocean. With its diverse ecosystems of tributaries and saltwater marshes, Charlestonians can catch a wide array of other fish and mollusks. From blue crab to oysters and clams, Charleston's salty marsh waters infuse the fish with unique flavors and brine, which is one reason why the city's oysters are so famous. It's no wonder you can't walk 10 feet down King Street without seeing a raw oyster bar.

The oysters here might be famous, but South Carolina surprisingly has access to just one species of oyster: the Crassostrea virginica, aka the Eastern oyster. Still, the unique features of this city, from the diverse waterways to the changing air, seep into each cluster, making each oyster take on a unique flavor. From a sharp, salty flavor to a mild earthiness, there might be just one species available, but there are still dozens of different oysters to choose from.

Charleston's prime location does more than give the town incredible access to seafood. It also means restaurateurs know exactly where their stock is coming from. While chefs in other towns might know what days are best to buy fresh fish at the store, chefs here call on the shrimpers and crabbers themselves to get their supply. This means Charleston chefs can trust they are getting the absolute freshest catch. It's no surprise the city is so synonymous with its seafood.