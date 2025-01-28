Why Malt Vinegar Is The Standard Condiment For Fish And Chips
Found in "chippies" all over the U.K., fish and chips is Britain's defining street food. Unlike Americans who love to drench french fries in ketchup, or Belgians who prefer mayonnaise, British people have a fondness for malt vinegar, a traditional fish and chip condiment that reputedly became popular in the late 19th century.
Malt vinegar, an ancient brew, is made from malted barley, the key component in the fermentation process for beer or whiskey. The maltose or sugar produced during "malting" feeds added yeast which ferments the sugar into alcohol, carbon dioxide and other by-products. Acetobacter bacteria is added to the alcohol (or the basic form of ale) converting it into acetic acid. Then the vinegar is aged to develop the desired flavor and sharpness.
Malt vinegar cuts through the fat
The reason malt vinegar has remained the standard for fish and chips is because, like ketchup, the sharpness and acidity cuts through the fatty fried flavor creating a balanced bite. Acids like vinegar or lemon add a welcome freshness or brightness to foods, enhancing their flavors and creating harmony in our mouths.
This balance or symmetry can be found in nearly all of the best meals from crunchy, grilled cheese sandwiches served with a tangy tomato soup to curried deviled eggs with pickled carrots or a lemony hollandaise spooned over a buttery eggs Benedict. Acid is the yang to fat's yin and the secret to malt vinegar's success as Britain's condiment of choice for crispy, battered, and fried cod and salty chips.