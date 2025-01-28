Why Malt Vinegar Is The Standard Condiment For Fish And Chips

Found in "chippies" all over the U.K., fish and chips is Britain's defining street food. Unlike Americans who love to drench french fries in ketchup, or Belgians who prefer mayonnaise, British people have a fondness for malt vinegar, a traditional fish and chip condiment that reputedly became popular in the late 19th century.

Malt vinegar, an ancient brew, is made from malted barley, the key component in the fermentation process for beer or whiskey. The maltose or sugar produced during "malting" feeds added yeast which ferments the sugar into alcohol, carbon dioxide and other by-products. Acetobacter bacteria is added to the alcohol (or the basic form of ale) converting it into acetic acid. Then the vinegar is aged to develop the desired flavor and sharpness.