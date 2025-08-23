The Key To Getting Good Fish And Chips When You're In The UK

Almost every country has at least one or two iconic dishes. It's the dish you just have to try when you visit so you can check it off your list, knowing you've tasted this authentic food from its source. In the United States, it's probably a classic cheeseburger. Spain is known for its paella, carbonara in Italy, and pad Thai in Thailand. In the United Kingdom, it might depend on who you ask. Some might say bangers and mash, haggis, or Yorkshire pudding. But, for our money, the most iconic dish in the U.K. is the classic fish and chips.

But not all interpretations of these dishes are created equal. That sad McDonald's burger with a sparse amount of onions and unmelted American cheese has nothing on a classic smash patty like the ones George Motz makes at Hamburger America in New York City. The same goes for fish and chips in the U.K. And one of the biggest pieces of advice you'll hear from locals in the country is to steer clear of chain restaurant fish and chips.

Much like a mass produced burger doesn't hit the same as a freshly formed hot cheeseburger right off the griddle at a hidden foodie gem or dive bar, the local chippy (the term for a fish and chips shop) is where it's at when it comes to the best fish and chips in the U.K.