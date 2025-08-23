The Key To Getting Good Fish And Chips When You're In The UK
Almost every country has at least one or two iconic dishes. It's the dish you just have to try when you visit so you can check it off your list, knowing you've tasted this authentic food from its source. In the United States, it's probably a classic cheeseburger. Spain is known for its paella, carbonara in Italy, and pad Thai in Thailand. In the United Kingdom, it might depend on who you ask. Some might say bangers and mash, haggis, or Yorkshire pudding. But, for our money, the most iconic dish in the U.K. is the classic fish and chips.
But not all interpretations of these dishes are created equal. That sad McDonald's burger with a sparse amount of onions and unmelted American cheese has nothing on a classic smash patty like the ones George Motz makes at Hamburger America in New York City. The same goes for fish and chips in the U.K. And one of the biggest pieces of advice you'll hear from locals in the country is to steer clear of chain restaurant fish and chips.
Much like a mass produced burger doesn't hit the same as a freshly formed hot cheeseburger right off the griddle at a hidden foodie gem or dive bar, the local chippy (the term for a fish and chips shop) is where it's at when it comes to the best fish and chips in the U.K.
Brits say no thanks to chain fish and chips
American TikToker @kidsmealprincess experienced this when she visited the United Kingdom and sat down for a meal at Harry Ramsden's — a fish and chips chain with more than 30 restaurants, quick service restaurants, and takeaway outlets across the U.K. After describing her experience as phenomenal and a "10 out of 10," commenters on her video had a field day with criticism.
"I hate to tell you this but Harry Ramsden's is the worst fish and chips," one said. Another commented that "Harry Ramsden's is not the best way to try British fish and chips as they're a chain." Several comments mentioned a "local independent chippy" as the best way to experience this classic pub food. Those strong opinions appear to align with a YouGov survey, which found that 80% of Brits prefer their fish and chips from local outlets. Only 2% of respondents gave the nod to big chain fish and chips.
The food might be decent, or even pretty good, but there's just something about the personality and authenticity of local cuisines that big chains simply can't match. And when it comes to fish and chips in the U.K., the local chippy is hands down the best choice.