9 Boston Restaurants That Are Certified Hidden Gems
Take a look at many of the lists of Boston's best restaurants, and you'll see the same names over and over again. Many of these acclaimed spots really are good, but they're often pricey, and once you've worked your way through another "best" list, you might be scratching your head over which one to visit next. Although I too get excited about the new, ultra-hyped, high-end restaurants popping up around the city, these frequently cited and consulted lists often miss the city's best hidden gem restaurants.
Some of these spots in the greater Boston area are popular amongst in-the-know eaters, while others are more under the radar, attracting mostly neighborhood locals who stop by for takeout on their way home from work. Either way, after dining at them myself, I think of the spots on this list are worth checking out if you want to expand your palate beyond the Michelin-recommended, list-topping spots you see on every best Boston restaurants list. And who knows? Maybe eating at some of these places will inspire you to find your own Boston hidden restaurant gems — there are plenty of them to discover in the city.
1. Elmendorf Baking Supplies and Cafe
East Cambridge, located just minutes from downtown Boston, may not be known as one of the city's food hubs, but maybe that should change. One of the standout restaurants in the neighborhood is Elmendorf. It's really not much of a sit-down spot, unless you manage to snag one of the few seats that looks out onto busy Cambridge Street, but it's absolutely one of the best places to go in the city for a top-notch breakfast sandwich or pastry. They're all made in-house with freshly milled flour, and upon the first bite of whatever you order, you can taste that you're getting exceptional quality. Grab a coffee, tea, or other warm beverage to enjoy with your treat, and you'll see why Elmendorf is one of my top hidden gem picks in the city.
The selections available at Elmendorf change frequently, as the cafe often features a variety of seasonal items. Your best bet is to pop in on a sunny morning, pick what looks best, and grab a seat at a nearby park (there are many in East Cambridge) to enjoy your breakfast. And if you're a baker yourself, make sure to check out the store's wide selection of fresh flours and other high-end baking supplies.
2. Boston Sail Loft
If you find yourself near Quincy Market, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, or touring the Samuel Adams Brewery, then you'll be within walking distance of Boston Sail Loft. It's a popular spot amongst tourists thanks to its location (and the fact that it's right on the water, offering gorgeous views of the Boston Harbor). That being said, it doesn't feature the typical mediocre food and outrageous prices that you'll find at most tourist traps. Instead, Boston Sail Loft offers a New England seafood experience to remember, whether you live in Boston or you're just visiting.
This is a great place to order a lobster roll, although you can also opt for a whole lobster if you don't want the bread. Other seafood-centric options include broiled sea scallops, a fried fish sandwich, and sauteed seafood portofino, although you can also choose from a variety of non-seafood items as well. It's also worth checking out the clam chowder, which is creamy, rich, and a great example of just how delicious the soup can be when it's done right. Can't make it to Boston Sail Loft? Check out these tips for making the best clam chowder at home.
3. Manoa Poke
Forget about all the poke slop bowls you see popping up in the most soulless, finance bro-ridden corners of the city, and make your way to Somerville to visit Manoa Poke, which is (to my deep dismay) generally only open from Wednesday to Saturday. This Hawaiian restaurant is undeniably one of the best seafood restaurants in the Boston area, although it also boasts an array of landlubber favorites as well, ranging from Kalua pig to Spam musubi, which is a popular snack in Hawaii.
Of course, the real star of the show is the poke, which is one of the Hawaiian foods you need to try at least once. If it's your first time, you have to order the ahi shoyu poke, which — warning — might change the way you think about poke forever. Made with yellowfin tuna, scallions, sweet onions, and tamari, it's simple but undeniably high-quality. The spicy limu is also worth a try if you can handle some heat, as is the oka, which is a traditional Samoan style of poke prepared with coconut milk for a slightly sweet richness. The fried chicken, which I recommend ordering on the side so you still get a full serving of fish, is also a standout. Grab a table in the restaurant for a casual meal, or take your meal home for a date night-worthy dish.
4. Galway House
When you're in need of a cozy spot to hang out for the night — a place where you'll feel warm, welcomed, and won't break the bank buying drinks — head to Galway House, located in Boston's Jamaica Plain. This old-school Irish pub may not be serving the most creative small plates in the city, but it is offering very well-done versions of classic bar food. It has an exceptionally homey feel, and after a few visits, you might just start to feel like a regular.
If you're looking for a hearty sandwich, order the meatball sub for a saucy, generous portion that pairs perfectly with a beer. The fish and chips, baked lasagna, and liver, bacon, and onions are all standouts, but make sure to check out the restaurant's soup of the day offering as well. If the pub is serving up its corn chowder, order it — it's creamy and just slightly sweet, with a richness that will have you feeling full and satisfied before your entree even arrives. And even if you're just visiting to sip on an affordable bottle of beer, snag the famous Buffalo wings for a kick of classic flavor.
5. Peach Farm
Admittedly, the Chinese restaurant Peach Farm, located in Boston's small but bustling Chinatown, may be less of a hidden gem than some of the other options on this list, largely because it's so popular amongst the restaurant industry crowd. First of all, it's open relatively late, considering that most of Boston's food scene closes notoriously early, leaving late-night diners with few options around the city. But some of its popularity also comes from the fact that it allows you to bring your own alcoholic beverages, a privilege that many of the city's wine lovers take ample advantage of. Make sure to snag a bottle or two (or more, depending on how many people you're dining with) before you head to Peach Farm ... and make sure you go hungry, since there are so many different dishes on the menu from which to choose.
If you really want to go all out, order one of the lobster dishes. You're not going to get some bland, New England-style buttered lobster here. Rather, you can choose from lobster made with minced pork and plenty of spice or ginger and scallions for a lighter and more aromatic dish. Honestly, though, you can't really go wrong with most of the options on the menu, so be sure to explore the whole thing before placing your order.
6. New Deal Fruit Inc
Arguably the best sandwich shop in the city, New Deal Fruit Inc, which is actually in nearby Revere, is the place to go for Italian-American subs and sandwiches of all varieties. This place may look unassuming — in fact, upon first glance, it looks like more of a convenience store than a restaurant — but venture to the sandwich counter at the back of the left side of the store and order anything off the menu, and you'll realize why this is one of my absolute favorite Boston food spots.
There are a ton of specialty sandwiches and subs to choose from, ranging from the steak Caesar (steak, tomato sauce, grated cheese, and mozzarella) to the Tony Soprano (capocollo, vinegar peppers, and provolone). But you can also snag some more standard sandwiches, like an absolutely killer Italian sub or a veal and eggplant parm. I think that the cold sandwiches are a particularly solid option on hot summer days, since you can take it and venture to nearby Revere Beach, where it's best enjoyed sitting on a towel with your toes in the hot sand. While you're there, snag some specialty grocery products or stock up on fresh produce.
7. The Avenue Bar and Grill
Located in Allston, Boston's student-centric enclave in the western portion of the city, Avenue Bar and Grill, affectionately referred to by many as, simply, "the Ave," is an underrated classic on the Boston restaurant scene. It might primarily be known as a place to grab a quick drink or take a few late-night shots before going home, but its food menu is also outstanding on the bar food front. The Avenue burger is a classic — the small but supremely salty burger is one of the best in the city and is ordinarily less than $7. If you visit late night, you might be able to snag it for less than $3, possibly making it the best burger deal in the city.
But don't stop at the burgers. This restaurant's guacamole is out of this world, with a bold acidity that makes it practically addictive when paired with salty tortilla chips. The wings are also solid, as are the selection of affordably priced tacos. Plus, it has a large patio area that makes it perfect for casual snacking on summer nights, when it tends to be less chaotic thanks to the absence of the usually dominant undergrad population.
8. Dumpling House
Calling all dumpling lovers: Dumpling House is an absolute must-visit restaurant near Harvard Square. Boston's Chinatown may be best known for its array of amazing Chinese food, but this Cambridge outpost is one of our favorite spots in the city, thanks to its large selection of dishes. The dumplings, of course, are the best place to start. The soup dumplings are out of this world, with thin, delicate wrappers that really allow the broth and fillings to shine. Opt for the pork and crab meat version for a delicious surf 'n' turf option. The crystal shrimp dumplings are ideal for those who love that QQ, bouncy texture in their food. Whether you prefer steamed or pan-fried dumplings, this place has you covered.
But it's a mistake to order only dumplings when there are so many other standout dishes on the menu. Some of our favorites include the rice cakes with mustard greens and pork, chilled spicy pig ears, and Chinese hamburger with cilantro and pepper. If you can handle some heat, make sure to order the spicy beef tendon with chili sauce. Its chewy texture and mouth-numbing spice make it our go-to order every time we visit.
9. Silk Road
Another East Cambridge spot worth visiting the neighborhood for, Silk Road is a casual halal restaurant that's ideal for your next takeout night. The restaurant serves Uyghur cuisine, which has both East and Central Asian influences, as the Uyghurs are a Turkic minority ethnic group in China. You might see these influences in the restaurant's dishes, including an incredible spicy poached fish, lamb noodle soup, and special chili laghman.
Perhaps my favorite dish on the menu is the bean jelly, which is made from bean starch and tastes somewhat like tofu, although it has a firmer, chewier texture. It's served in a thin, fragrant sauce with chickpeas and cucumbers, among other fresh toppings, and it makes for a perfect appetizer. The samosa and homemade yogurt are other must-try dishes at this small neighborhood spot. Grab a table at the restaurant, or order takeout or delivery to enjoy on a cold winter's night.
Methodology
These restaurants were chosen based on personal experience; I've dined at them multiple times. I also drew on verbal recommendations from other Boston food industry professionals to get a better sense of which restaurants were, in fact, "hidden gems" vs those that are better known within the community. Of course, there are many other incredible hidden food gems in the city, but these are some of my favorites of the bunch.