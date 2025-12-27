9 Boston Restaurants That Are Certified Hidden Gems

Take a look at many of the lists of Boston's best restaurants, and you'll see the same names over and over again. Many of these acclaimed spots really are good, but they're often pricey, and once you've worked your way through another "best" list, you might be scratching your head over which one to visit next. Although I too get excited about the new, ultra-hyped, high-end restaurants popping up around the city, these frequently cited and consulted lists often miss the city's best hidden gem restaurants.

Some of these spots in the greater Boston area are popular amongst in-the-know eaters, while others are more under the radar, attracting mostly neighborhood locals who stop by for takeout on their way home from work. Either way, after dining at them myself, I think of the spots on this list are worth checking out if you want to expand your palate beyond the Michelin-recommended, list-topping spots you see on every best Boston restaurants list. And who knows? Maybe eating at some of these places will inspire you to find your own Boston hidden restaurant gems — there are plenty of them to discover in the city.