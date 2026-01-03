10 Of The Most Overlooked Food Cities In The US

As someone who is fortunate enough to travel frequently throughout the year for both work and pleasure, I have been happily surprised to find there are plenty of outstanding meals across the country to discover. My home base is in New York City, so I admittedly have been a bit biased by my hometown, where restaurants and bars frequently receive Michelins, James Beard Awards (which Anthony Bourdain was very vocal about), "50 Best" stamps of approval, and other accolades. However, while the coasts (or even other notable food cities in the middle of the country such as Chicago and Austin) may soak up the limelight, there are plenty of delicious options if you live outside of those places.

Many of these cities I have personally visited and experienced first-hand; others have been recommended to me and are starting to be recognized in their own right by food critics and diners alike. While taste is inherently subjective (these food cities reflect my own personal taste and encounters), I can without reservation say the next time you have the opportunity to visit one of the places listed below, take some time to seek out a dinner or two by local restaurateurs — you might be pleasantly surprised, or even better, find a meal like you better than your go-to in your hometown.