If you have ever visited the UK and popped into the store for a quick bar of candy, you may have been mystified by the selection in front of you. With Jelly Babies, Creme Eggs, and Liquorice Allsorts all on offer, it can be hard to work out what on earth is contained in each packet, and what to look for if you just want a piece of chocolate.

While some specialty stores in the U.S. sell British candy, the majority of us are unfamiliar with British sweets, and the nostalgic stories that accompany them. Are Wine Gums alcoholic? Why do their Smarties look nothing like ours? And how on earth are you supposed to break into a Chocolate Orange? All of these questions and more will be answered as we explore the wonders of British confectionery in all its glory. So grab a cuppa and let's take a look at the 15 British candies you need to try at least once.