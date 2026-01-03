The Oldest Fish And Chips Restaurant In The US Has Used The Same Secret Recipe Since 1916

Everybody loves a tale of culinary longevity. The oldest restaurants in the world are beguiling not only because it's fun to wonder what it would have been like to have swapped an online menu for a paper one, but also just how they managed to stay successful for so long. The average restaurant lifespan, for example, is counted in single years, not decades. For places like Ye Olde English Fish & Chips in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, consistency is key. It famously hasn't changed its titular seafood's batter since first opening at its original Providence location in 1916.

What's in Ye Olde's fried fish batter, however, has been a secret for more than a century. And, as the place sought a larger space to better accommodate its customers — ultimately settling in Woonsocket — a bit of info narrowly slipped out. But only the oil the fish is crisped in has been revealed, as Woonsocket's municipal website noted a switch to non-hydrogenated and low trans-fat oil sometime after the restaurant's 90th birthday. Even an Instagram reel depicting the coated fish being dipped in oil does not betray any ingredients. That's a long time to keep anyone from dredging up Ye Olde English Fish & Chips' proprietary batter preparation. Does the restaurant use a beer variety for flavorful battered fish? It may take another hundred years to find out.