Fish And Chips Wars: The Difference Between American And British

Fish and chips is one of the most popular dishes in the United Kingdom. It's a combination of fried fish and "chips" (the U.K.'s term for fries), and it's become an iconic British street food. The meal is such a well-known British delicacy that, when it made its way over to the United States, the name didn't change to match the U.S.' verbiage. But the meals do have some distinct variations.

It's important to note that fish and chips is, in some ways, in the eye of the beholder. The differences in preparing and serving it aren't clean-cut, meaning that, while mushy peas might be a far more popular side in the U.K., it doesn't mean you never find it paired with fish and chips in the U.S. The same goes for the sauces, the fish types, and the portion sizes. They're all generally different between the two countries, but some U.S. places might serve more traditional, British-style fish and chips than others.