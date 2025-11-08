This Cheesy 1960s Appetizer Is The Bite-Sized Party Snack That Needs To Come Back

The culinary scene in mid-century America was pretty wild. It was a time when cooks had no compunction about combining ingredients that today we might think of as an odd pairing. For instance, there once existed a vintage dessert that contained lemon jello, canned tuna, and pimento-stuffed olives, all cooked up in a cheesy pie crust. While this combo may not appeal to modern sensibilities, there is one vintage dish that includes olives and cheese that definitely deserves a comeback, and soon. It's called olive cheese balls, and, like another old school appetizer, rumaki (bacon-wrapped chicken liver and water chestnuts), it's bite-sized, making it perfect food for parties.

Olive cheese balls typically only include four main ingredients: shredded cheddar or a similar cheese, butter, flour, and pimento-stuffed olives that are then baked in the oven and served hot. They combine the briny bite of green olives with the tang of cheese and the butteriness of the crust. They can be spiced up with hot sauce, paprika, and/or cayenne pepper for a bit of a kick. You can also serve them with ranch dressing for dipping to make these apps even more indulgent. While olive cheese balls had their heyday in the 1960s and '70s, there are versions that go back much further and are also worth exploring.