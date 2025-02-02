Does Anybody Know Really Know How Beef Wellington Got Its Name?

Nowadays, a plate of beef Wellington — a tender cut of steak wrapped in minced mushrooms wrapped in pastry dough — is considered a classic British meal and one of Gordon Ramsay's iconic dishes. It's got a fancy reputation with a fancy name to match, and though it seems like the height of luxury today, it might be an older dish than you expected. But how did this meat pastry get its proper "Wellington" name?

The most popular theories about beef Wellington's origin involve Napoleon Bonaparte, at least tangentially. Its name is frequently attributed to a 19th-century English general named Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington. Beef Wellington may have been named as a celebration of Wellesley's military exploits, which included defeating Napoleon's army at the famous Battle of Waterloo in 1815. Waterloo signaled the end of Napoleon's conquests and earned Wellesley his duke title.

Another possibility is that the dish is taken from a similar French dish called "filet de boeuf en croûte," or beef fillet with crust, which may have been renamed in honor of Napoleon's defeat. As to why the dish was linked with Wellesley to begin with, historical accounts speculate it was because his chef happened to make lots of Wellingtons for him. Other accounts, like Britannica, say that Wellesley preferred food that was easy for troops to carry around while on the move and that one of his chefs may have tried wrapping steak in dry, flaky dough for this purpose.